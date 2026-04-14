Who I Think Should Win The Voice Season 29 Based On The Semifinal Performances

We’re mere hours away from learning who will win The Voice Season 29 and which coach will claim bragging rights for the first-ever Battle of Champions. The Top 9 were cut down to the Top 4 in Monday’s Semifinals, and here, I’m taking a look at that quartet of artists who the studio audience voted through to the finale — which will air Tuesday on the 2026 TV schedule — and picking who I think should win The Voice Season 29.

The Battle of Champions has made a lot of changes to the competition we’ve grown so familiar with (like only having three coaches), and another big one is how the winner will be chosen. For the first time in The Voice’s history, there are no live episodes and no vote from America. I can’t say I love this twist as much as I like the reduction in coaches, but NBC doesn’t really make a habit of asking my opinion. Below, I'll break down the performances that earned these artists a spot in the Top 4 and give my pick for the winner.

SPOILER ALERT! From here on out, I will be discussing the four artists who were voted on to advance to the finale during Monday’s episode. If you haven’t seen the April 13 Semifinals, you can stream the episode with a Peacock subscription.

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Team Adam’s Finalist: Alexia Jayy

Alexia Jayy, a 31-year-old singer from Alabama was the first artist voted through by a special studio audience composed of The Voice superfans and alumni, beating out her fellow members of Adam Levine’s team, Jeremy Keith and Jared Shoemaker. This may have only been the Semifinals, but she gave a finale-worthy performance of “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” by Aretha Franklin, which you can see above.

The Voice coaches gave her glowing praise, with John Legend saying she exudes creativity and positive energy. Kelly Clarkson — who screamed throughout the performance but was crying by the end — lauded Alexia Jayy’s strength and femininity. Jayy’s coach just said she was “the best singer ever" and that he felt more like a fan than a mentor.

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Team Legend’s Finalist: Lucas West

The audience was captivated by 21-year-old Lucas West’s rendition of Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed,” (above) which closed out the Semifinal performances Monday night. The New Yorker will represent John Legend in the finale, knocking out teammates KJ Willis and Syd Millevoi. The coaches called West the complete package, as he dazzled the room with both his piano skills and his voice.

Adam Levine called Lucas West “captivating,” and while Kelly Clarkson said she doesn’t like the lack of intimacy of stadium shows, she thinks West is the kind of artist who would totally crush in that type of venue. John Legend pointed out that his knack for tackling big songs by big artists signalled strong songwriting acumen, and he can’t wait to see some original material.

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Team Kelly’s First Finalist: Liv Ciara

Liv Ciara may not have turned a chair in Season 28, but she is making Season 29 her own. The 16-year-old from Missouri produced her own version of Irene Cara’s “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” starting out a capella but building up to those huge runs that you crave in singing competition finales. (You’ll want to watch the above video.) The crowd went absolutely nuts, and Adam Levine said he was sad that she wasn’t on his team:

I think that right this moment you would win The Voice. If we all decided this right now– Actually I don’t wish that you would do that, because again, I have to remind myself you’re not on my team.

Kelly Clarkson said a fire’s been lit under Liv Cara, and she’s hungry for the win. Don’t sleep on this one when it’s all on the line in Tuesday’s finale.

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Team Kelly’s Second Finalist: Mikenley Brown

Because Kelly Clarkson’s past champions won the All-Star Showdown, she earned a second spot in the finale, which went to Mikenley Brown, the 19-year-old from Indiana. Brown has been an inspiration throughout the competition, and on this night she became a real competitor. Brown sang “I’m Not the Only One” by Sam Smith, and John Legend and Adam Levine said this performance demanded that people take notice of her.

Her coach agreed, as Kelly Clarkson said believability is key with Mikenley Brown. Lots of people can sing a great song, the American Idol alum said, but she buys what Brown is selling. It’s been a joy to watch Brown this season as she spoke out about not letting anyone else tell you who you are. Her song choices spoke to her message all season, from Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” to Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.” Check out her Semifinal performance above.

With Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown representing Kelly Clarkson in the Season 29 finale, that meant the end of the road for her third semifinalist, country music artist JW Griffin.

(Image credit: Griffin Nagel/NBC)

Who I Think Should Win, Based On The Semifinals? Alexia Jayy

I’ll admit, I’ve got a soft spot for the blues, so Alexia Jayy’s Semifinal performance was right up my alley. She had the gritty scream, the super low notes and just so much power. I loved her set that had the band circled around her like the queen she is.

This performance was the latest in a season that saw her crush “You Give Good Love” by Whitney Houston and another Aretha song — "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which earned her a Triple Turn in the Blind Auditions. Alexia Jayy hasn’t fumbled, and while she’s still got some performing to do Tuesday, she’s my choice to win going into the final night.

With a whole episode of finale performances to go, the competition is still anyone’s for the taking. The special studio audience will again vote after these four take the stage, and a winner will be announced by the end of the episode. Tune in to see who wins over the superfans and Voice alumni, starting at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 14, on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.