There’s Been Rumors About Drama On Euphoria’s Set, But Actor Jack Topalian Tells Us They’re ‘BS’

Shortly after it debuted, Sam Levinson's Euphoria became one of the HBO shows that got the world talking. And while there's been a long wait between seasons, those with the premium channel (or an HBO Max subscription) have been following the show's explosive third season. And while there's been rumors of BTS drama and a beef between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, Naz actor Jack Topalian explained to CinemaBlend why the chatter is all ultimately "BS."

Euphoria Season 3 picked up on the cast years after High School, and lots of folks have been tuning in for its twists and turns. Folks online have been reading into the actor's interactions and scenes together looking for evidence of drama, but when I spoke to Topalian about his role as Naz, he painted a very different picture. As the actor told me:

Sometimes I think fans don't get to see that world, and they hear things. It's a bunch of BS, brother. As someone who was on set for very many weeks, I can tell you that it was one of the best sets to be on. In fact, Sam was so gracious to allow my daughter Elizabeth to show up on set a couple of times with me. And it was like, for her, it was kind of a dream come true to be able to be on Euphoria set and get to meet Jake and get to meet, you know, Sydney and Sam and everybody else. Everybody was very welcoming of her.

He certainly didn't mince his words. This comment by Jack Topalian came when I asked him what it was like collaborating with creator Sam Levinson, who wears many hats on set including writer, director, and producer. It looks like the Clipped actor didn't see any tension while filming Season 3 of Euphoria, and even shared that he had plenty of warm moments with the rest of the cast when the cameras were down. So this may poke holes in the rumors that there was drama between Levinson and the main cast.

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The idea of Euphoria having drama BTS was seemingly started when Kat actress Barbie Ferreira announced she wouldn't be returning for Season 3. There were reports she clashed with Sam Levinson, although that was just the tip of the iceberg regarding discourse around the Emmy-winning series.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max. If you want to stream the first two seasons or the upcoming Season 3 finale you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.

As Season 3 has aired, it's been fascinating to see how the internet responded to each new episode. Every week Twitter has tons of folks debating the "beef" between its actors. Some claim that the cast filmed scenes separately because of this drama, a theory that was often debunked with the weekly BTS featurettes about each episode. These clips show the actors shooting together, but that hasn't stopped the discourse from raging online.

For his part Jack Topalian seemed to love his time working on Euphoria, both in front and behind the camera. We'll just have to wait and see if the chatter from fans online quiets down once the season ends, and if his comments help to quell those rumors.

Euphoria airs new episodes on Sundays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. While Naz's story has come to an end, it should be fascinating to see how the penultimate episode's twists influence the forthcoming Season finale.