Whoopi Goldberg’s Speech On Actors Strike Gets Interrupted After The View Co-Host Sara Haines’ Phone Goes Off During Show

The Screen Actors Guild joined the WGA on strike this past week, with the actors hitting the picket lines. The two guilds' decision to boycott has resulted in a work stoppage in Hollywood that's the first of its kind in over 60 years. Only some productions are able to continue, such as reality TV programming and some programs in the talk show space like The View. During a broadcast this week, co-host Whoopi Goldberg was explaining the circumstances surrounding the latest strike, when she was interrupted by a phone belonging to co-host Sara Haines.

Whoopi Goldberg spoke about the SAG strike on Monday's installment of The View, where she explained that the contract the show is operating under allows it to continue amid the strikes. The long-running series is subject to a contract called the Network Code, which has a different set of provisions than the deal many actors and writers are working towards. The Oscar winner also expressed support for the creatives, who are hoping for a more beneficial contract. At one point, she said, "We support the actors who are out on strike as we do with the Writers Guild. People are just trying to get a balance..."

But while making the statement of solidarity, the Sister Act star was interrupted by a ringing phone, and Sara Haines quickly revealed herself to be its owner. The timing wasn't great, and the co-host apologized for the interruption, turning off her device and personally expressing support of the striking workers. While the moment was humorous because of the awkward timing, Haines and her colleagues seemed sincere about their feelings on the strikes. You can see a video of the moment below:

The Network Code Goldberg describes allows for other broadcasts to continue as well, including game shows, soap operas, news, and sports. So while productions like Deadpool 3 have stopped shooting, new episodes of Family Feud will be able to continue filming. Other productions have also found ways to work around the strike, including Gladiator 2 and House of the Dragon.

The View is an open discussion-formatted show, which allows the hosts to have unscripted conversations about the news and pop culture. The motif doesn’t require writers, and the hosts are acting as broadcasters instead of actors, per say. So while Whoopi Goldberg's multiple movie and TV performances have made her a SAG member, she's not violating the guild by continuing her work on the talk show. However, the show often has guests on to promote their film and television work, and that kind of promotion isn't allowed amid the strike. Even before it was declared, actor Dermot Mulrony walked off the show to express solidarity with the writers.

So in some ways, the series is indeed feeling the effects of the ongoing situation within the entertainment industry. One can't say exactly when it'll all be resolved but, in the meantime, it seems that Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and co. are standing with the actors as well as the picketers involved in the 2023 WGA Writers strike.

You can watch The View when it airs on weekdays on ABC at 11 p.m. ET.