Danielle Fishel On Why She Thinks She Got Labeled ‘Difficult’ Years After Boy Meets World

Danielle Fishel has been blunt about her time as quirky sweetheart Topanga Lawrence on beloved sitcom, Boy Meets World. She has shared the ups and downs of her time on set, including feeling like her “body was a problem” during the sitcom's run. But speaking up has given her a certain reputation, and Fishel shared with fellow '90s TV queen Jennie Garth why she thinks she got labelled ‘difficult’ years after B