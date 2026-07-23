Taylor Frankie Paul On Dealing With Hate After Custody Battle And Canceled Bachelorette Season

It has been a wild year for Taylor Frankie Paul, and I’m not sure there’s an end to the drama in sight. Ever since her season of The Bachelorette was pulled from the 2026 TV schedule, the MomTok leader has been battling exes Dakota Mortensen and Tate Paul — the fathers of her three children — for custody. Naturally, It’s all been playing out in public, too, as TFP is perpetually online and known for being an open book. To that end, she posted recently about dealing with online haters.

And boy are there lots of haters. Taylor Frankie Paul is the very definition of a polarizing figure, as The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has staunch defenders in her corner, as well as a litany of people condemning her every move. A recent Instagram Story showed her giving advice to a friend via text on how to deal with the judgment of others, writing:

For starters, allow yourself to cry, it’s not a weakness to feel hurt by hate. That’s human of you, and hate only comes from below. Their hate says more about THEM than it does you.

Everybody knows the Internet can be a toxic place, and it’s easy for people to lash out in really hurtful ways. Lots of celebrities have reminded fans that they, too, are affected by what others say — Billie Eilish has lost sleep over hateful comments, Kylie Jenner lets them fuel her and Selena Gomez highly recommends social media breaks.

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Taylor Frankie Paul, however, doesn’t see the criticism as all bad, as her text to her friend continued:

With that being said, hate is a sign of growth. If you don’t have haters, you’re not doing shit. The more support and growth that builds, unfortunately, so does the noise.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star feels like the negative feedback is a necessary evil of success, and she went on to say that random people’s judgments or opinions about her aren’t her business. That hasn’t necessarily stopped Taylor Frankie Paul from clapping back at friends and strangers alike as she continues her custody battles.

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A leaked video of the fight that ended in Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 arrest — which appeared to show her throwing chairs at Dakota Mortensen and accidentally injuring her daughter in the process — was what ultimately led ABC to hold off on airing her season of The Bachelorette. Since then, many fans have maintained hope that the show will air at some point, while others insist there are no plans to do so.

Not helping the matter is Taylor Frankie Paul’s ongoing drama with Dakota Mortensen and Tate Paul. While TFP has been slowly gaining her custody rights back of Ever (the toddler she shares with Mortensen), her ex-husband Tate filed for (and was denied) an emergency change to their custody agreement after she voluntarily entered rehab for a couple of days in June.

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The most recent development saw Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services asking a court to find that Taylor Frankie Paul's kids are “abused, neglected or dependent” after a visit to her home. Paul has addressed a lot of what came out of that visit extensively on social media, and we’ll have to see what, if anything, comes from it.

One thing TFP can pretty much bank on is that she’ll continue to get love from her supporters and hate from her online critics. Hopefully she deals with it all in the healthiest way possible.