Danielle Fishel And Rider Strong Get Real About Being Protective Of The Spinoff’s Young Cast Amid Creative Issues: ‘I Picked A Lot Of Battles’
They looked out for them
I was one of the many kids who grew up watching Boy Meets World reruns (and “And Then There Was Shawn” has even been a rewatch of mine every Halloween). So, when Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong were among the alumnus that migrated to the spin-off, Girl Meets World, I was excited for any and every reunion. Since that offshoot ended, the two actors have been brutally open about their experiences on each set. With that, it's not surprising to hear them get real about being protective of the spinoff’s young cast while also dealing with creative issues.
The characters of Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence are integral parts of Girl Meets World (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription), but the actors were actually passing the torch to Rowan Blanchard and a pre-“Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter. Yet the producers found every opportunity to bring back cast members for emotional and ridiculous reunions. Fishel and Strong spoke with US Weekly while promoting the new Boy Meets World documentary, Doc Meets World, at the Tribeca Film Festival, where Fishel recalled her spinoff experience:
Via their rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World, Fishel, Strong and co-star Will Friedle haven't shied away from talking about the episodes they felt are incredible, nor do they sugarcoat any episode they think is a clunker. It’s this honesty that I feel has made their podcast so successful. While they’re giving fun BTS stories, they’re also being honest about growing up as child actors. And sometimes those experiences, especially for Fishel, who was a young girl at the time, can be uncomfortable.
In hindsight, it now seems like Fishel and Strong's own experiences contributed feel so protective of their younger Girl Meets World co-stars. The pair talked about how they wanted to inspire confidence, but they also wanted to create an environment where the teens felt safe and comfortable. Strong backed up his co-star about the fun they had on set and the easy-going relationships they fostered with the younger cast members:
As a fan of the show, I hope those methods helped forged positive experiences for the then-up-and-coming actors. Several have actually spoken fondly about the adults they worked with, and even Sabrina Carpenter is still close with Danielle Fishel today. However, despite this, Fishel has spoken about creative struggles between the two generations and how this taught her a valuable lesson. She explained:
Michael Jacobs created Boy Meets World and its eventual spinoff, and the actors have spoken fondly of him on occasion. However, the stars have also been real about some issues they had with Jacobs' creative choices. While speaking to Us, Strong opened up about idolizing Jacobs as a kid but getting to know him more as a person when they reunited for the spinoff.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Stream Girl Meets World and Boy Meets World now using Disney+. Grab the ad-supported plan for $11.99 a month, or go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month. Customers can also save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.
As for Strong and co.'s documentary, it chronicles the national tour they did for Pod Meets World, and the film was previously teased as a new post-podcast project. During which they’ve talked about their struggles, but they’ve also talked about their friendships. Despite often bringing up drama that went down, Fishel and Strong, along with Friedle, have also spoken positively about their time with their former co-stars on both shows.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Specific drama that has come up includes Maitland Ward bringing up old spats with Fishel, and Trina McGee blasting Ben Savage for his alleged behavior toward her on set. In recent years, Savage has also seemingly distanced himself from his former colleagues, and he chose not to join the podcast when they asked.
However, Rider Strong and Danielle Fishel have shared intriguing stories about showrunner Michael Jacobs, who they described as “a genius,” and William Daniels, who played everybody’s favorite teacher, Mr. Feeny. Even Fishel and Strong still share stories about what they learned from Daniels while on set. Given how the pair looked after their young castmates, I can imagine Daniels being proud of them.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.