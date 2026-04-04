Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Recalled Feeling Like Her ‘Body Was A Problem’ While Filming The Show
I really feel for her.
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Danielle Fishel was a preteen when she joined the cast of Boy Meets World, and we got to see her grow up on that show. Now, the actress has gotten candid about the difficulties of working on this sitcom, specifically recalling feeling like her “body was a problem” while they filmed the beloved comedy.
The Topanga actress has sadly dealt with body pressures that many young actresses have faced. In her interview with US Weekly, the former child star reflected on how she spoke on Pod Meets World about the beauty standards she dealt with during her early fame, and it’s heartbreaking:
It’s incredibly cruel how young girls are made self-conscious about their bodies instead of promoting a more positive outlook. As Danielle Fishel was talking about the prom episode, I always wondered why they put Topanga in such a conservative ensemble. The fact that it might have been to hide her arms is sad.Article continues below
Fishel continued to speak about how her body changed while making Boy Meets World, and the unfair judgment she had to live with. The American actress continued to talk about why her body image struggles stopped her from enjoying filming the show’s final season:
I’m sure it also didn’t help that Season 7 had an episode where a self-pitying Topanga wanted to go on a diet after noticing weight gain.
Notably, Danielle Fishel also previously got candid about a “painful” episode that involved Topanga being harassed by her teacher, which wasn’t handled in the best fashion from the female lead's perspective. Over the years, she has been candid about the more turbulent times from making and growing up on this series.
As Season 7 was Boy Meets World’s last hurrah, you’d hope her only challenge would be having to say goodbye to a cast and crew she’d worked with during her childhood. However, the former Dish host spoke about other dreadful emotions she felt filming the final season, which explains why she never starred on another show shortly after:
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It’s understandable why it’s hard to rewatch Season 7 when you know it was a very insecure time. If you’re self-conscious of your body and the people around you give you signs they notice the weight gain, it’s challenging to put your best foot forward.
This, unfortunately, wasn't Danielle Fishel's first rodeo in going through anxiety-inducing stress on set. As a young child, she dealt with harsh criticisms immediately after landing Topanga, where she was threatened to be replaced if she didn’t follow through with them.
While growing up is demanding enough in real life, going through that transition on a TV show where you know all eyes are watching can’t be any easier. Fortunately, the Arizona native said that she can now look back on that uncomfortable time and laugh:
Quite the perks of having a throwback podcast. Those emotions that were hard to handle at the time can be taken into light now as an adult. I’m hoping that young actresses today are given stronger support systems on set that teach them to embrace body positivity.
You can’t help but feel bad for Danielle Fishel that she had to feel like her “body was a problem” while she was the star of one of the greatest TGIF comedies of all time. While her era had a lot to learn about body image and compassion, speaking openly today as an adult about body insecurities should remind people that we need to welcome different body types and that they’re all beautiful. You can revisit your favorite Boy Meets World episodes on your Disney+ subscription.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
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