Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Recalled Feeling Like Her ‘Body Was A Problem’ While Filming The Show

Danielle Fishel was a preteen when she joined the cast of Boy Meets World , and we got to see her grow up on that show. Now, the actress has gotten candid about the difficulties of working on this sitcom, specifically recalling feeling like her “body was a problem” while they filmed the beloved comedy.

The Topanga actress has sadly dealt with body pressures that many young actresses have faced. In her interview with US Weekly , the former child star reflected on how she spoke on Pod Meets World about the beauty standards she dealt with during her early fame, and it’s heartbreaking:

I was aware, even if nobody said it to me directly… that as far as the people in power were concerned, my body was a problem… I remember around the time of [1998’s] prom episode being aware that they didn’t want me wearing something sleeveless.

It’s incredibly cruel how young girls are made self-conscious about their bodies instead of promoting a more positive outlook. As Danielle Fishel was talking about the prom episode, I always wondered why they put Topanga in such a conservative ensemble. The fact that it might have been to hide her arms is sad.

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Fishel continued to speak about how her body changed while making Boy Meets World, and the unfair judgment she had to live with. The American actress continued to talk about why her body image struggles stopped her from enjoying filming the show’s final season:

I just so did not want to be there; I was uncomfortable on set every day. There was this feeling that I was no longer attractive because I had gained weight. I just wanted to be anywhere other than on set. I was probably a curmudgeon.

I’m sure it also didn’t help that Season 7 had an episode where a self-pitying Topanga wanted to go on a diet after noticing weight gain.

Notably, Danielle Fishel also previously got candid about a “painful” episode that involved Topanga being harassed by her teacher, which wasn’t handled in the best fashion from the female lead's perspective. Over the years, she has been candid about the more turbulent times from making and growing up on this series.

As Season 7 was Boy Meets World’s last hurrah, you’d hope her only challenge would be having to say goodbye to a cast and crew she’d worked with during her childhood. However, the former Dish host spoke about other dreadful emotions she felt filming the final season, which explains why she never starred on another show shortly after:

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I feel some cognitive dissonance because I’m aware that what my eyes are seeing doesn’t match up with the way I feel watching. It just doesn’t feel good… The season 7 episodes are tainted with the feeling of incredible insecurity and fear of being on camera, which was hard for me to shake and probably why I didn’t really want to go forward with a career on camera.

It’s understandable why it’s hard to rewatch Season 7 when you know it was a very insecure time. If you’re self-conscious of your body and the people around you give you signs they notice the weight gain, it’s challenging to put your best foot forward.

This, unfortunately, wasn't Danielle Fishel's first rodeo in going through anxiety-inducing stress on set. As a young child, she dealt with harsh criticisms immediately after landing Topanga , where she was threatened to be replaced if she didn’t follow through with them.

While growing up is demanding enough in real life, going through that transition on a TV show where you know all eyes are watching can’t be any easier. Fortunately, the Arizona native said that she can now look back on that uncomfortable time and laugh:

Oh, yeah. That’s one of the real joys of having friends you’ve known for 30 years. You can look back and be like, ‘You’re not wrong.’

Quite the perks of having a throwback podcast. Those emotions that were hard to handle at the time can be taken into light now as an adult. I’m hoping that young actresses today are given stronger support systems on set that teach them to embrace body positivity.