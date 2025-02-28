Maitland Ward Opened Up About Argument She Had With Danielle Fishel On Boy Meets World Podcast: 'She Wanted To Try To Rattle Me'

If you keep tabs on what the Boy Meets World cast is up to these days, then you may know that there’s been drama brewing between Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward for years. It publicly stretches back to when Ward accused Fishel of rude on-set behavior, later claiming that her former co-star didn’t want her on the Girl Meets World set. Earlier this week, these two finally hashed it out on Pod Meets World, and now Ward actress has opened up about the argument, alleging that Fishel “wanted to try to rattle” her on the podcast.

25 years after their time playing Topanga Lawrence and Rachel Maguire on Boy Meets World ended, Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward’s conversation on the latest Pod Meets World episode got heated. Ward said Fishel had an “attitude” when she stopped by the Girl Meets World set, while Fishel claimed ignorance about the whole thing. Now in an interview with The New York Post, Ward claimed that the argument was “orchestrated” by Fishel and her podcast co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle, who respectively played Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews. According to her:

I thought as we got into the show, it was weird that she wasn’t bringing anything up even in conversation, like, ‘Hey, let’s talk about this. We might have had some bad times in the in the past, what were your feelings? And what were my feelings? And we can both apologize and talk it out. But then she saved it for the end. I thought the show was winding down at that point. And I think she wanted to catch me off guard. She wanted to try to rattle me and and she did. I didn’t expect it.

Maitland Ward spent two seasons working alongside Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friede on Boy Meets World, debuting as Rachel Maguire in Season 6 and sticking around until the show concluded with its seventh season in 2000. Six years later, Ward claimed that Fishel unfriended her on Facebook after attending her wedding and also ignored a Facebook message Ward sent her in 2013 congratulating her on her own wedding. Fishel claimed she didn’t see the message until 2022.

Ward also admitted in the Post interview that she felt especially hurt by Friedle, whom she considered her “friend,” because he was the one who invited her onto Pod Meets World. However, since her podcast appearance, she hasn’t spoken to any of the hosts. Ward continued about Fishel:

If she really didn’t want to have a dramatic fight with me, she didn’t have to start it and she didn’t have to invite me on the show. And Will didn’t have to lure me in by saying, ‘Oh, it’s going to be so much fun.’ I thought bygones would be like bygones. We can just laugh about a lot of it and then talk heartfelt about a lot of it.’ And that’s just not the way it was presented. So I really believe she definitely planned it before. But again, the hurtful thing would be if Will was a part of that.

The argument between Maitland Ward and Danielle Fishel unfolded towards the end of the Pod Meets World episode, after the four actors discussed Rachel Maguire’s first Boy Meets World appearance, as well as Ward’s adult film career. When things got heated, however, Ward also alleged that the hosts “hate” Ben Savage, who starred as Cory Matthews, and show creator Michael Jacobs. Friedle took issue with this, which included him saying about Savage that he “can’t stand the fact that he won’t speak to us.”

Should Ward, Fishel, Strong or Friedle share any other notable commentary on what went down on Pod Meets World, we’ll let you know. If anyone reading this article feels inclined to visit Boy Meets World, it can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.