Maitland Ward Opened Up About Argument She Had With Danielle Fishel On Boy Meets World Podcast: 'She Wanted To Try To Rattle Me'
The actress had more to share about her podcast appearance.
If you keep tabs on what the Boy Meets World cast is up to these days, then you may know that there’s been drama brewing between Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward for years. It publicly stretches back to when Ward accused Fishel of rude on-set behavior, later claiming that her former co-star didn’t want her on the Girl Meets World set. Earlier this week, these two finally hashed it out on Pod Meets World, and now Ward actress has opened up about the argument, alleging that Fishel “wanted to try to rattle” her on the podcast.
25 years after their time playing Topanga Lawrence and Rachel Maguire on Boy Meets World ended, Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward’s conversation on the latest Pod Meets World episode got heated. Ward said Fishel had an “attitude” when she stopped by the Girl Meets World set, while Fishel claimed ignorance about the whole thing. Now in an interview with The New York Post, Ward claimed that the argument was “orchestrated” by Fishel and her podcast co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle, who respectively played Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews. According to her:
Maitland Ward spent two seasons working alongside Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friede on Boy Meets World, debuting as Rachel Maguire in Season 6 and sticking around until the show concluded with its seventh season in 2000. Six years later, Ward claimed that Fishel unfriended her on Facebook after attending her wedding and also ignored a Facebook message Ward sent her in 2013 congratulating her on her own wedding. Fishel claimed she didn’t see the message until 2022.
Ward also admitted in the Post interview that she felt especially hurt by Friedle, whom she considered her “friend,” because he was the one who invited her onto Pod Meets World. However, since her podcast appearance, she hasn’t spoken to any of the hosts. Ward continued about Fishel:
The argument between Maitland Ward and Danielle Fishel unfolded towards the end of the Pod Meets World episode, after the four actors discussed Rachel Maguire’s first Boy Meets World appearance, as well as Ward’s adult film career. When things got heated, however, Ward also alleged that the hosts “hate” Ben Savage, who starred as Cory Matthews, and show creator Michael Jacobs. Friedle took issue with this, which included him saying about Savage that he “can’t stand the fact that he won’t speak to us.”
Should Ward, Fishel, Strong or Friedle share any other notable commentary on what went down on Pod Meets World, we’ll let you know. If anyone reading this article feels inclined to visit Boy Meets World, it can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Why Did High Potential End Early After Only 13 Episodes? How Star Kaitlin Olson Very Much Factored In
Has Survivor Started Casting Its OGs For Season 50? Jeff Probst Says ‘There’s Blood Everywhere’ As The Show Moves Forward