Sydney Sweeney On Why It Was Insane People Thought The Cast Was Holding Up Euphoria

Euphoria was a wildly popular series from the moment it premiered for those with an HBO Max subscription (though it was still Max at the time ). Despite ratings most shows would die for, it took seven years for three seasons of the hit series to be produced. This led to plenty of chatter about what was going on behind-the-scenes, and a frequently cited point of contention was the popular cast.

After breaking big on Euphoria, actors like Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and more got really busy. Zendaya, of course, was already swamped with roles in the Dune and Spider-man franchises, plus plenty of additional movie projects. So, when there was a lot of chatter about why new seasons were so slow to come to fruition , it’s no surprise the castmates’ busy schedules kept coming up.

In a revelatory interview about the final season of Euphoria and more, Sydney Sweeney was asked a lot about the alleged drama on set, including whether or not she and her co-stars were the ones responsible for holding up the series, particularly ahead of Season 3. She got candid with Vanity Fair , saying: