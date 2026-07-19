One Thing Kelly Clarkson Will Absolutely Not Miss About Working On Daytime TV
Wow, she's really getting candid.
Kelly Clarkson has talked about how demanding her schedule is on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and following the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, it’s obvious why she’s freeing up time to focus on her kids. However, as she spoke to the crowd on the first night of her new Las Vegas residency, she joked that there was another big benefit to quitting daytime TV — she won’t have to attend any more human resources meetings.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to end when its seventh season concludes this fall, but no finale date has yet been announced for the 2026 TV schedule (despite the fact that the host has already wrapped filming). Either way, Clarkson was in full stand-up comedian mode as she candidly celebrated “no more HR meetings.” The expectations in her corporate job were pretty different from what she experienced as a musician growing up, she said in an Instagram video (via TMZ), telling the audience:
Kelly Clarkson joked that some of the HR rules were “dumb,” like not being able to comment when someone lost weight. The singer herself dropped some pounds after she moved to New York, and she argued that being acknowledged made people feel good.
In actuality, the “Since U Been Gone” singer admitted she’s not really the rule-breaker she made herself out to be, telling the crowd that the opposite was closer to the truth:
She joked that the people running the HR meetings would sweat if she were in their class because she was a “curious cat” and would ask lots of questions. She said really getting into it was necessary to protect everyone.
Kelly Clarkson has a tendency to speak freely in front of her residency crowds, and she didn’t seem too concerned about any blowback from NBC about her HR comments, saying:
The Kelly Clarkson Show’s days are numbered, but the artist may want to keep in mind that she still draws an NBC paycheck by being a coach on The Voice. Not that she likely has anything to worry about — even when reports came out about The Kelly Clarkson Show being a “traumatizing” work environment in 2023, accusers alleged Clarkson was neither a part of nor aware of the problems.
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The host even reportedly required her senior staff (including herself) to undergo training, probably not unlike what she’s joking about now.
You can continue to catch Kelly Clarkson weekdays on her talk show for now, and then on The Voice Season 30, which premieres at 8 p.m. ET Monday, September 21, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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