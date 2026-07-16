The Numbers Are In, And Jimmy Kimmel Live Benefited Most From Stephen Colbert's Cancellation

It’s been nearly two months since The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was removed from the 2026 TV schedule, and this time has allegedly been hard on Colbert, not to mention his fans. Late-night viewers have had to look elsewhere for celebrity interviews and humorous commentary on current events, and the ratings seem to tell a pretty clear story about where those people went. June’s numbers are here, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! is boasting some of the show’s highest numbers in its 23-year history.

The final episode of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show aired on May 21, and both Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon saw a ratings increase in the aftermath. Now, with a full month of Colbert-free Nielsen data to look at (per TV Insider), ABC has come out on top. Jimmy Kimmel Live! reportedly averaged 3.15 million total viewers in June — 505,000 of those in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

That’s a 24 percent increase in total viewership and a huge 112 percent jump in the demo compared to May’s numbers. In fact, it was Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s best monthly average since it premiered in 2003. Year over year, the late-night ABC show was up 66 percent in total viewers and 69 percent in viewers ages 18-49.

By comparison, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon averaged 1.47 million viewers in June, which was a 4 percent increase from May, but without its NBA Playoff lead-ins from that month, demo viewers fell 19 percent to an average of 195,000.

The cancellation of CBS’ The Late Show is almost certainly the primary reason for the boost to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, especially with Kimmel forming such a bromance with Stephen Colbert. However, Kimmel also benefited from the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final as lead-ins. On June 3, 5, 8 and 10, Jimmy Kimmel Live! saw more than 700,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, which was the most since Kimmel returned from his suspension last September.

Also, CBS’ replacement for The Late Show — Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed — has failed to fill Stephen Colbert’s shoes, numbers-wise, averaging just 807,000 total viewers in June (92,000 in the key demo).

An Interesting Twist In Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s Numbers

One of the more interesting facts about the ratings boom that Jimmy Kimmel Live! saw in June is that the host himself wasn’t there for nearly half of the month. Jimmy Kimmel is taking a (voluntary) break for a couple of months, and after the June 18 episode, reruns populated the timeslot through the Fourth of July.

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Guest hosts like Tiffany Haddish have ensured that Jimmy Kimmel Live! has definitely not chilled out in the absence of its eponymous leader, and I’m intrigued about how Jimmy Kimmel’s numbers hold up after a full month without him.

Certainly Jimmy Kimmel would never say that The Late Show’s cancellation was a good thing, but in this TV landscape where the major networks are duking it out in the ratings, I’m sure the higher-ups at ABC appreciate Colbert’s fans finding a place to land.

You can catch Jimmy Kimmel Live! (with guest hosts for now) at 11:35 p.m. ET weekdays on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.