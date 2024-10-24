Why 'Right In The Butt' And Other Viral Wheel Of Fortune Moments Work So Well, According To The Producer

Wheel Of Fortune is one of those classic game shows that is so beloved it’s no surprise a new season is part of the 2024 TV schedule , especially following the many viral moments that still often occur on it. Now, while Ryan Seacrest may have recently made his debut as Pat Sajak’s replacement in Season 42, the show’s executive producer is still talking about one hilarious moment that happened during the old host's last season.

In a May 2024 episode of Wheel Of Fortune, a contestant named Tavaris Williams helped create an all-time unforgettable moment for the show when he suggested the “Phrase” he was competing to get correct was “Right In The Butt!” The comment led to a shocked reaction from the crowd and an audible “WHAT?” from one of the fellow players. Check it out below:

Wheel of Fortune - "Right in the Butt" - YouTube Watch On

The correct answer was “This is the best!”

Tavaris Williams later said he “never said those words” in his life, and he doesn’t know why he “said them out loud on TV.” The 42-year-old who works in children’s welfare also thought it might get “muted” on the air, but he has a cheery spin on it, saying “at least I put a smile on everyone’s face”. When executive producer Bellamie Blackstone recently spoke to Deadline about the NSFW TV tidbit, he said this:

In the zeitgeist, there’s a normalcy to it. When they see a clip like that, people go, ‘Oh, that’s funny’ because you don’t have to explain what’s happening. It’s Wheel of Fortune. All they have to do is cut to someone saying it and then cut back to the puzzle. The joke and set-up is done for you.

Bellamie Blackstone, who is showrunner on Wheel of Fortune for her third season now, sympathized with Tavaris Williams, calling him a “poor man” who “was so sweet.” However, she also found the moment to be an invigorating one for the series’ continued staying power.

Of course, it’s always fun to see how contestants fill in the blanks while under pressure, and Williams wasn’t the first person to have an awkward answer slip out, and he probably won't be the last either.

While it feels like Vanna White’s iconic outfits will always be a fixture of the show, Wheel Of Fortune is entering a new era with Ryan Seacrest now as its host rather than Pat Sajak. He had the position (on and off) from 1981 until his recent retirement. Seacrest’s debut so far has earned stellar ratings , as the first episode of the new season in September brought over 9 million viewers. Also, fans have actually been complaining more about the show’s new set than anything else when it comes to this new chapter.

However, while there is some change coming to the show, we'll still get viral hilarious moments like this one from Williams that the showrunner still thinks about.

You can watch Wheel Of Fortune with Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White yourself by checking your local listings and watching it every weeknight.