Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Were Couples Goals At An NHL Game, But I'm More Obsessed With How She Helped A Swiftie Get The Perfect Selfie

Usually, when Taylor Swift is in the crowd for a big sporting event, she’s watching her man, Travis Kelce, on the football field. However, the tight end got to enjoy one game with her from the stands, as the two stepped out to attend Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The pair appeared to be having a great time together, but I’m obsessed with one video that showed Swift helping a fan get the perfect selfie.

It’s been about two years since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating, and they were so adorable last night, as photos showed them holding hands and laughing with each other as they took in the game between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. They also spent a little time with fans, including a special interaction (shared to X) with a Swiftie wearing a Midnights cardigan:

You can see Taylor Swift offer to hold the camera because she’s got “long arms,” and then after noticing that the fan was sporting her merch, she made sure she got to flex that cardigan. The “Florida!!!” singer actually looked like she was trying to figure out how to get over the partition to meet the others there, but she settled for waves and a couple of handshakes.

Swift and her boyfriend have reportedly been spending time together at the mansion Travis Kelce rents in Boca Raton. And while the couple has been laying low since the end of the Eras Tour and the 2024 football season, the NHL postseason seemed to be calling their names.

Taylor Swift looked simply amazing as she sported an Area Crystal Trim Track Jacket that retails for $995, per Page Six, paired with the matching $595 Crystal Trim Track Shorts. Travis Kelce also wore a sweatshirt and matching shorts, but no word on if his red ensemble also cost him four figures.

This wasn’t the first time the high-profile couple has been seen out and about recently. One Swiftie found themselves seated next to them at dinner in Palm Beach, and they also traveled to Tennessee together for the wedding of one of Travis Kelce’s cousins.

Things seem to be going well for the duo, and as engagement rumors continue to swirl, some Swifties have even theorized the two are already married, after photos of an envelope reading “Taylor and Travis Kelce” were posted by the event planner of Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet’s wedding.

We can’t be sure what the future holds for these two, other than where Travis Kelce will be when football season kicks off on the 2025 TV schedule (that would be Kansas City, obviously, likely with Taylor Swift in his family’s suite).

I’m certain there are also upcoming Taylor Swift projects to be excited about, though I know Swifties are still basking in the victory of the artist regaining ownership of her masters. We’ll just have to keep our eye out, and while we wait, it’s probably time for another rewatch of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert special, streaming with a Disney+ subscription.