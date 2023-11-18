Suits May Not Be Getting A Revival, But I’m Excited For ‘Very Legitimate Talks’ To Bring Back Another Classic USA Show

Following Suits’ resurgence on streaming over the summer, the USA Network legal drama was previously announced to be getting a new series. However, it may not necessarily be what fans want, as it’s not a revival but more like a new show set in the Suits universe that is separate from the original series. However, it seems like fellow USA Network series White Collar is also eyeing a possible return.

White Collar ran for six seasons, officially ending in 2014. Starring an ensemble cast that included Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, and Hilarie Burton, White Collar follows the unlikely partnership between a con artist and an FBI agent who have been going back and forth for years. It’s been close to 10 years since it ended, but Bomer, who portrayed the con man Neal Caffrey, tells TVLine that discussions are happening:

There has been talk. It’s actually very legitimate talk, it’s in conversation. A lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens.

While nothing is certain, it does sound like there is a high possibility that White Collar could finally be returning. How and in what capacity is unknown, but the fact that legitimate talks are going on means that they are planning something. Who all would be coming back is unknown, but with Matt Bomer being part of it, it will definitely be one to watch regardless.

There is one thing that Bomer has been thinking about when it comes to returning to this show. Willie Garson passed away in 2021, reportedly due to cancer. The late actor portrayed Neal’s friend and fellow con man, Mozzie, who is Neal’s most trusted confidant. Bomer says that a tribute of some kind to him would be the only condition when it comes to doing another show:

Obviously, that’s the first thing that came to my mind, but I felt that what [creator] Jeff Eastin presented to [star] Tim [DeKay] and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person. There’s no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn’t do so. So I think it’s a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show.

There certainly seems to be a lot of thought and care going into a potential White Collar revival. Whether or not the revival happens is unclear, but it seems like things are moving forward, and hopefully, the rest of the White Collar cast will get on board. It’s still too early to predict if it will go to series and what it will be about, but White Collar fans should get excited because it’s possible that within the next year or so, Neal, Peter, and the others could be back.

Many shows are getting rebooted or revived these days, and sometimes, it’s not what people may have hoped for, which could be Suits' case. White Collar is more than likely one of those shows that people would want to come back, and with talks going on, hopefully, it will return sooner rather than later. In the meantime, the series is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription, so now would be a good time to catch up on the show, just in case. Be sure to also check out the 2024 TV schedule to see what is coming in the new year and what else could become your next obsession.