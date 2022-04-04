Why Young Sheldon's Showrunner Isn't Against Changing Certain Big Bang Theory Details For Prequel Story
By Mick Joest
The co-creator shared some honest thoughts.
Young Sheldon’s 100th episode didn’t feature the types of nods to The Big Bang Theory one might expect, but it did pave the way for an important event that might reference reveals from the original series. Georgie’s shocking pregnancy storyline with Mandy could mark the start of the character’s noted failed relationship history, though creator Steve Molaro noted that’s also something that’s up in the air.
Co-creator Steve Molaro spoke to TVLine about the milestone episode for Young Sheldon. When asked if the pregnancy began Georgie’s story of having two ex-wives and a family, Molaro said the following.
Hey, if Frasier could pull it off and run for eleven seasons after spinning off from Cheers, why can't Young Sheldon rewrite history a bit too? Few Frasier fans would likely argue that including Niles (played by David Hyde Pierce) in the story was a bad idea. As such, Georgie’s past relationships or love life in Young Sheldon might not be beholden to what’s already established in The Big Bang Theory.
That’s seemingly good news for Georgie, though the circumstances of this Young Sheldon relationship so far might indicate it’s not one that’ll last. Mandy wasn’t happy when she learned that Georgie lied about his age and told his 30-year-old fling that he was actually only 17-years-old. It’s unclear at this time whether or not the two move forward in their relationship or, apparently, how it’ll all shake out.
Young Sheldon’s approach to addressing plot points from The Big Bang Theory is interesting, especially given some of the things to come regarding George Sr. The original series established that George Sr. died of a heart attack and that Sheldon once caught him cheating on his mother. Young Sheldon teased both of those twists over the past few seasons, but given these recent words from Steve Molaro, it’s possible that the situations won’t play out exactly as how Sheldon portrayed it in The Big Bang Theory. We’ll see if there’s any re-interpretation of that tale down the road, but all we can do now is enjoy the ride.
Young Sheldon airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There are still plenty of episodes left to go in Season 5, but that doesn’t mean one shouldn’t look out for other new shows arriving in primetime in the 2022 spring season.
