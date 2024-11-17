Wife Of Former The Voice Winner Shared An Update After The Team Blake Artist Accidentally Shot Himself

Back in 2016, Blake Shelton earned his fifth win as a coach on The Voice with an artist by the name of Sundance Head. Those who fell in love with the artist’s soulful tone got some scary news this weekend, when the singer’s wife Misty shared that Head had accidentally shot himself at his hunting ranch. He seems to be OK, as Misty provided an update on his condition, saying that her husband is now home after being released from the hospital.

Sundance Head — who also competed on American Idol Season 6 in 2007 — was reportedly alone at his ranch in Texas on November 15 when his wife Misty said on Facebook that he was reaching into his Jeep to grab his .22 caliber pistol when it slipped out of the holster and hit the exterior of his vehicle, firing a shot into Head’s stomach. He did not require surgery, Misty said, and as of November 16, he is back at home, according to another Facebook update from the artist’s wife. She wrote:

He was released late last night we got home very early this morning it was a ruff 3 hr ride home for him as the meds were wearing off and bc he was moving he was bleeding badly through his dressings not to mention he was in just a hospital gown all his clothes were at the ranch. We got him home I was able to change and clean out the dressing and repack though he’s not an easy patient and gave him some Motrin.

It sounds like Sundance Head was still in quite a bit of pain, but the important thing to note is that he should make a full recovery. If the bullet had hit him any higher or lower, Misty wrote, it “would have been devastating.”

The incident reportedly happened between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sundance Head’s agent Trey Newman told People . Misty initially posted to Facebook that the only information she’d received from paramedics was that he’d suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was being airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas. After she and their children arrived at the hospital, she provided more details after speaking with the Season 11 Voice champion. Misty wrote:

Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging. I thought he called 911 he didn’t- he put his hands in pocket for phone immediately after getting hit but phone wasn’t there just filled with blood so he took off down the driveway out to the main road to flag a car down for help. 10 cars later someone turned around to help and called 911.

Doctors said the bullet entered above Sundance Head’s navel and lodged into his abdominal wall, avoiding all vital organs. The bullet was not removed. Misty promised that her husband would provide an update of his own before too long, and she imagines this whole incident may inspire some new music. She said:

He’s definitely going to have a lot to say and once he feels up to it I’ll have him do a video in his own words. Y’all know he has a way with words and know he won’t just have a song to write but an entire album of this accident.

The fans that he gained from his appearances on The Voice and American Idol are certainly always happy to hear from Sundance Head — we loved seeing him return for Blake Shelton’s final episode — but the most important thing is that he’s OK after such a scary accident.