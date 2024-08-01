Wild Tom Cruise Rumor Claims He's Got A Stunt Prepared For The Olympics

If you can believe it, the 2024 Paris Olympics reach the midpoint on Friday, which means it’s already time to talk about the upcoming closing ceremony. After the opening ceremony showcased an incredible number of athletes, dancers, and boats along the Seine last Friday, rumor has it that none other than Tom Cruise will be part of August 11’s closing ceremony to pull off another stunt … as Tom Cruise does.

Since the next summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles in 2028 (also known as the home of Hollywood), it’s being reported by Deadline that Tom Cruise is getting ready to be part of the closing ceremony in a big way by performing some sort of stunt in order to pass off the Olympic flag to its next host city.

How Tom Cruise Will Allegedly Be Part Of The Olympics Closing Ceremony

The International Olympic Committee has not confirmed Tom Cruise’s presence in the ceremony, and likely wouldn’t either way as to surprise the globe as much as possible, but numerous reports are tying the Mission: Impossible actor to the closing ceremony. Along with Deadline reporting Cruise’s name and a source sharing to “expect a major Hollywood production,” TMZ is claiming that Cruise will specifically be rappelling down from the top of Stade de France.

It was previously reported by Paris 2024’s press site that the closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France under the direction of French filmmaker Thomas Jolly. The rumors indicate that Cruise will drop into the ceremony to gather the Olympic flag and take it all the way to Los Angeles to ring in the 2028 ceremony.

Per a video gathered by TMZ, Tom Cruise was seen climbing the Hollywood sign and delivering a flag (that looks like a rolled up Olympic flag) to a cyclist. The outlet believes the photos were from a shoot that will be part of the ceremony and be part of the epic stunt segment that will also involve a skateboarder and volleyball player passing the flag to each other as they make their way across the 2028 host city.

Tom Cruise Has Already Been A Presence At The Olympics

More On Tom Cruise (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Jerry Bruckheimer Says Tom Cruise Flying Planes Is Really The Start Of Actors Upping Their Game In Movies And Cites Brad Pitt, Daisy Ridley

Tom Cruise has been one of the many celebrities to show up at the 2024 Paris Olympics , particularly being seen in the stands for the women’s gymnastics qualifiers on Sunday. Could he be there with a secret mission? Cruise has been filming the eighth Mission: Impossible movie since 2022 ahead of its May 2025 release. He’s certainly been on his game to do stunts for that film and has commented about “planning on” sticking to pursuing his love of stunts despite getting older.

Cruise also has been part of the Olympics before. The actor helped carry the torch through Los Angeles to Athens, Greece back in 2004. Should these rumors be true, it’d certainly be a jaw-dropping way on a massive stage for Cruise to pull off another stunt and for Los Angeles to get the world ready for 2028.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors