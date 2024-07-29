From Tom Cruise And Sarah Jessica Parker To Fangirling Out, I’m Absolutely Living For Hoda Kotb Hanging Out At The Olympics

The first full week of the 2024 Summer Olympics (which you can stream on Peacock) is in full swing! And, unsurprisingly, these next few days are expected to be a big, with Simone Biles and Team USA's gymnasts competing while the swim team are set to vie for the gold as well. However, it’s not all about winning medals in Paris, at least not for media pundit Hoda Kotb, who is fangirling while hanging out with celebrities like Tom Cruise and Sarah Jessica Parker. In addition to that, she's, of course, cheering on Team USA. Needless to say, I'm absolutely living for her cool experiences!

With this being the first Olympics to allow guests since before the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no surprise that Paris is currently flooded with stars. From the cast of Wicked gracing the stands during opening ceremony to former Olympians celebrating their country, everyone is out in force and the TODAY host is there ready to celebrate with everyone. Hoda Kotb kicked things off on Friday, snapping a shot with Tom Cruise amid the very rainy opening ceremonies. The July rainstorm didn’t stop either of them from smiling wide for the picture. The only detail that would have made it better is if Cruise was sporting the standard rain poncho like everyone else:

You know when you dream of meeting tom cruise.. and then it happens? pic.twitter.com/4IrS0EDoalJuly 26, 2024

The morning show host has been working in the media industry for years, so it’s hard to imagine that she’s never had the chance to meet Tom Cruise before. Who knew all she had to do was leave the Big Apple and head to Paris to finally shake hands with the Top Gun star.

A few days later, the TV journalist shared a video of herself running into Sarah Jessica Parker, as they both headed into the gymnastics qualifier event. The two can be seen hugging each other in the lobby, but the greatest part of the video is the text on screen that gives a cheeky nod to the Sex and the City revival/sequel series And Just Like That (which has a third season on the way):

A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) A photo posted by on

Seeing the morning show host get to hang out with celebrities is fun, but what really makes her trip to Paris so exciting is that she actually cares about the athletes and seeing them succeed. In another video shared on The Today Show's Instagram, Hoda Kotb is in full Team USA mode at the women’s gymnastics qualifiers event.

She has her USA sweatshirt on as well as a pair of binoculars so she doesn’t miss any of the action. On top of that, she's routinely on her feet, cheering on Simone Biles and the rest of the talented gymnastics team as they fought their way into a spot at this week’s team final event. Check out the clip:

A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) A photo posted by on

The only thing that would have made her more relatable is if she had watched the action through her hands like so many of the gymnasts’ families and fans do. I mean, it goes without saying that the Olympics can bring out a lot of nerves whether you're a competitor or a spectator. Still, Hoda Kotb living the dream and, as a giant fan of the Olympics myself, I can’t help but be a bit jealous.

While it’s not the same as being in Paris to witness the events live, you can stream every event from the 2024 Summer Olympics live along with replays using an active Peacock subscription.