Will Trent Fans Are Debating A Theory About Will's Therapist, And I Really Want This To Be True

Will Trent's run on the 2026 TV schedule is done and, now, fans have to sit and wait for the since-renewed series to return. The fifth season won’t be premiering on ABC until early 2027, and fans are already theorizing what could happen. Following Season 4’s double whammy of character deaths, it’s hard to predict what will be in store. Amid the hiatus, though, a fan theory regarding Will's therapist has cropped up, and I really want to believe this is true.

Will Trent Fans Seem Divided On This Particular Theory

It never ceases to amaze me what TV fans will discuss during the broadcast offseason. When it comes to Will Trent, a fan on a Reddit thread on the show’s subreddit is posing the question of whether Will's therapist, Dr. Roach (played by Margaret Cho), is a real person. This assumption is built on the the fact that Trent is the only character who's ever been seen interacting with her so far. Not to mention that Will's dog, Betty, ignores her. Fans are dishing out all kinds of thoughts, and some of them can be seen below:

I've thought about this too. I think Will probably met her one time, and the rest of their time together is just in his mind - sweetmissjaye

Without spoiling anything, you're definitely noticing something the show wants viewers to question. If only Will is interacting with her and other characters seem to ignore her presence, it's worth paying attention to those details rather than dismissing them as a filming choice. 👀 - Heartfelthoney02

I think there were a couple of references from Faith about him seeing that therapist. I believe she was the one who recommended her so I do think she’s real; it’s just that his friends would not have any reason to interact with her. - OldLadyCard

I think you may be overthinking it. I think if she were actually meant to be a hallucination, there would have been more obvious hints and it would have been revealed at some point during the season when his mental state was deteriorating. - littlestclouds

I’ve had those same thoughts. But that’s probably what the writers want us to do, question it. -Tricey1982Personally

I think she is isn’t real - baummer

Obviously, since Roach is a therapist, there would be no reason for Will to introduce her to his colleagues and friends, unless he was recommending her or she already knew them. But it is telling that Betty, who gets excited whenever someone comes over, doesn’t seem to acknowledge the psychiatrist. Of course, there could be a simple explanation for that, but it'd be cool if this theorized twist were to come to fruition.

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Why I Want This Will Trent Theory To Be True

Some may think it would be odd for Will to hallucinate a therapist, but it actually would make sense, given what we know about him. Ramón Rodriguez’s titular agent has been through a lot, especially in the latest season. Between nearly dying multiple times and losing Amanda, his PTSD has likely doubled (maybe even tripled). It wouldn’t be so surprising if his mind went somewhere else to try to deal with everything that’s happened.

This kind of twist could add a whole new layer to Will's characterization and provide an interesting narrative wrinkle. Sure, it would be heartbreaking if Trent were to discover he'd only been imaging a person who'd supposedly been helping him. Still, I like the notion of Will grappling with something so personal. It would also give the writers a chance to convey some thoughtful themes regarding mental health.

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Believe it or not, this kind of storyline has been done on other shows, and there's even a recent example to cite. Amid the second and final season of NBC’s Brilliant Minds, which is still airing, it's revealed that Zachary Quinto’s Dr. Oliver Wolf is seeing an imaginary patient, and that revelation even landed him in a mental hospital.

If Will Trent were to take utilize such a storyline, I'd imagine the writers would take a nuanced approach. If anything after hearing about this theory, I'm going to be looking at Will's scenes with Dr. Roach a bit more critically. She could very well be a real person, but it won't hurt for fans to keep their eyes peeled.

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This fan is going to be counting down the days until Will Trent returns midseason. In the meantime, all four seasons are streaming with a Hulu subscription.