There's A Popular Theory About When We See The Real Nikki In Obsession, So I Had To Rewatch It

Obsession is the 2026 movie release of the year as far as I’m concerned, and I think a lot of that has to do with all the discussion the horror movie has inspired in its audiences. I’ve seen all sorts of Obsession theories since seeing it and being haunted by it. There’s one in particular I really needed to put to the test during my rewatch. I had to know if the mirror theory holds up. SPOILERS are ahead!

(Image credit: Focus Features)

What’s The Obsession Mirror Theory?

I’ve been seeing this everywhere. Apparently, loads of people are convinced that whenever Wish Nikki looks into a reflection of some kind, she briefly becomes her true self. According to theorists, that’s actually why Wish Nikki holds the vase in front of her face when she’s watching Bear sleep from the corner of the room. There’s a mirror just to the right of her, and perhaps she’s stopping the real Nikki from escaping the grips of the curse for a moment?

Some fans also think that when Nikki hits herself with the bottle during the party sequence, it’s because of the reflection of the bottle. It caused her to revert, and maybe Wish Nikki is fighting back by hitting herself with it. I found this theory to be really interesting and perhaps plausible because I do recall Nikki randomly and suddenly acting as herself throughout the movie, and wondered if there was a trigger.

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(Image credit: Focus Features)

I Have Thoughts On The Theory After Giving It A Rewatch

Now that Obsession is available to stream at home, I could finally pause and rewind during my latest viewing to really check out this theory. I did notice that the first time Wish Nikki kind of switches back, she could be looking briefly into a side-view mirror when it happens. However, another time it happens, she’s literally closing her eyes and kissing Bear.

In the party scene, when she snaps back to life, it seemed to me more like she was looking at Bear before it happened. I also don’t know how she would have really looked at a reflective surface before she asked Bear to kill her in the dead of the night. In other words, I just don’t see enough evidence to agree here – though I will give it to theorists, it’s a solid concept.

When I talked to Inde Navarrette for Obsession, she did shed some light on her thoughts about when the real Nikki vs. Wish Nikki appear. When she shared her thoughts on why what happens to Nikki is not a demonic possession, she said this:

I have this like veil that's over everything while the other Nikki is inside kind of peeping through that sheer material.

Navarrette also said that she thinks Nikki “gained strength over time” and was fighting the wish. With that in mind, I could see how things like a kiss or how she’s acting at the party might trigger the real Nikki to peep through this metaphorical “sheer material.” No matter how you slice it, the situation Bear puts Nikki into with the One Wish Willow is absolutely horrifying. I love that there are so many ways one can theorize how the mysterious stick works.