Just A Week After Ramón Rodriguez Called Will Trent’s Wrap ‘Bittersweet,’ The Cast Responded To Its Renewal

As decisions continue about what shows are moving forward next season and what aren't, Will Trent fans got some very big news: It's renewed. I'm honestly relieved, given star Ramón Rodriguez just shared a bittersweet post to commemorate filming wrapping on the fourth season. At the time we were still waiting to see if the show would return to the 2026 TV schedule. But the greenlight has come, and the cast seems enthusiastic.

ABC had actually been renewing shows left and right in recent months, and I didn't know why Will Trent hadn't been among those decisions. It definitely seemed like the drama was a sure thing, but it became hard to tell the longer the wait was. Given Will Trent only premiered its fourth season in January, I'm guessing the Disney-owned network likely wanted to wait a little bit to see how things shook out.

And the wait was definitely worth it. The official Will Trent Instagram account confirmed the happy news with a fun video that a few cast members, such as Erika Christensen, shared in celebration:

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Will Trent is not the only show that got good news on Monday, as The Rookie, which also premiered its current season in January, posted a similar video with its cast to celebrate.

On top of the ABC videos, some of the cast have been sharing their own posts in celebration. Cora Lu Tran, who plays Betty’s sitter Nico, took to Instagram to share their reaction to the renewal, praising the hardworking cast and crew. (I am just excited for more Nico and Betty scenes come Season 5.)

Season 5 is officially here. I'm so grateful every day, every episode and every season. More time spent with the most hardworking cast and crew I've ever had the pleasure of working with. And one small little punk who steals all the attention aka Betty.

Will Trent fans will be able to breathe a bit knowing their favorite detectives and special agents will be back for Season 5. It’s still a bit early to know when to expect more episodes, but since Will Trent has been airing during midseason the last couple of years and ratings are still doing well, it’s possible that ABC will want to keep this season's schedule. We'll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, Will Trent’s fourth season is continuing to air on ABC, and there are still a handful of episodes left, too. I'm interested to see with the renewal if the remaining episodes will be as intense, or even end on a cliffhanger, but stay tuned to find out.

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New episodes of Will Trent air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and are streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.