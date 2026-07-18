Michael Weatherly Is Back To Work On NCIS, And Fans Have A Theory I Can't Stop Thinking About

NCIS Season 24 is coming soon on the 2026 TV schedule, and someone very special is returning with it. Following the heartbreaking cancellation of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Michael Weatherly is officially back as Anthony DiNozzo for a season-long arc on the Mothership. Production has started on the new season, and as Weatherly begins playing his character again, fans have a theory about his upcoming story that I can’t stop thinking about.

Anthony DiNozzo Is Back

When Weatherly announced he'd be returning for NCIS, fans were happy but also understandably concerned, not knowing what this would mean for the events in NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The actor recently confirmed that his appearance would not retcon the Tiva spinoff, and now he’s getting fans even more pumped about his comeback. Take a look at this fun photo he shared on Instagram:

A post shared by Michael Weatherly (@themichaelweatherly) A photo posted by on

Like many, I was heartbroken when NCIS: Tony & Ziva was canceled, especially since it had been so long since we’d seen Tony and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) together. But I am definitely looking forward to Tony’s return on NCIS, and just seeing Weatherly back on set is hyping me up.

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Now, I am curious why exactly he's come back into the fold. Thankfully, fans have a theory I really love.

What The Fans Are Saying About Tony's Return

Details surrounding Tony’s storyline have not been revealed, so we don’t know why he’s back in D.C. and why he’s going to HQ. We do know that he’ll be in a chunk of Season 24; which makes my main questions: how and why? Some fans took to the comments of Weatherly’s post to share their own theories that answer those questions, and they really have me wondering:

Hmm... as Director DiNozzo or Special Agent DiNozzo? -cebuanafilipina101

Welcome back! But how do we call you now? Agent Dinozzo? Mr. Dinozzo? CEO DiNozzo? 👀 can't wait to find out 😍 -cotestiva

We missed you…director? 😂🔥👏 -average_jooo

So excited for this comeback! Will you be Very Special Director DiNozzo🙌 -amandawoolery517

Ever since Director Vance’s surprise death in the 500th episode earlier this year, NCIS has been short a director. There has been some talk about who could replace him, but as of the Season 23 finale, no one has been formally picked. It would be interesting to see Tony taking the reins, or at the very least, stepping back into his Very Special Agent DiNozzo shoes.

However, if his appearance isn’t supposed to retcon Tony & Ziva, his stepping up as Director might be hard since he was thriving at his private security business at the end of the spinoff. I don't think it's impossible though.

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Along with Tony’s reason for returning, I hope his storyline addresses what he’s been up to since the events of NCIS: Tony & Ziva or how Ziva and Tali are doing. As of now, de Pablo is not set to appear on NCIS alongside her on-screen better half, but filming did only just start, so you never know.

With all that said, fans will have to see if their theories are correct when NCIS Season 24 premieres this fall on CBS. Meanwhile, all 23 seasons and NCIS: Tony & Ziva’s first and only season are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.