How Will Trent Is Moving Forward From That Shocking Death: 'Painful But Exciting'

Warning! Major spoilers ahead for Season 4, Episode 15 of Will Trent, “The Bleak Expanse of Nothing,” streaming now with a Hulu subscription.

Since Will Trent’s fourth season hit the 2026 TV schedule in January, it's been nothing but intense. There's been a lot of action, romance, drama, and some twists that have likely kept Fans engaged and on the edge of their seats. On that note, the latest episode turned things up a notch. Unfortunately, that included another shocking death, and the showrunners revealed how the show will move forward.

Tuesday’s episode, “The Bleak Expanse of Nothing,” marked the tragic demise of Sonja Sohn’s Amanda Wagner. Amanda's demise is surprising and heartbreaking, considering her close relationship with Will. There are still a few episodes left in Season 4 and, now that the show is returning for Season 5, Will Trent will enter a new era. Showrunners Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen, and Karine Rosenthal tell Variety that Amanda's death “sets off a chain of events that is going to take us to the end of the season.” Rosenthal also explains how exactly the show will move forward and how it will impact everyone:

Article continues below

Amanda has been the character who has protected Will for as long as she has known him. So this gives us the opportunity for a completely new dynamic in the GBI, because her replacement will not have that same relationship with Will. Her death had the most impact on the most amount of characters. It really sets everybody reeling from this enormous loss. So it’s such a reset for our characters in a way that is painful but exciting for Season 5.

In the show's latest installment, Amanda was secretly working with the FBI to find information on the Commander, an unknown person linked to Adelaide Trevens (Mallory Jansen), whom Ramón Rodriguez’s titular Special Agent was keeping tabs on in order to find someone. The Commander was also linked to a cult-like group devoted to serial killer James Ulster.

Will pretended to be sick while he worked the case and stayed close to a phone that Adelaide occasionally called, until Amanda checked in on him and saw what he was truly doing. Wanting to help, Amanda tracked down someone connected to the Commander, but she was stopped by an unknown assailant while tailing them. Viewers didn't hear anything else from her until the very end of the episode, when Adelaide left an impromptu dinner with Will and called him to tell him it was “over,” but she left him a parting gift. Will then found Amanda around a corner, dead, with multiple stab wounds.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Check out Will Trent and other ABC shows on Hulu. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, and plans start from $9.99 a month.

Even ahead of this tragic turn of events, fans (as well as the show's characters) wrestled with Amanda mortality amid last season's cliffhanger, when she was shot. At the time, it was hard to comprehend what could happen if Amanda died but, luckily, she survived. Of course, her cohorts were relieved, and it seemed like she could be in the clear at that time. Needless to say, it's certainly a punch in the gut knowing that Wagner is now truly gone.

If the showrunners' recent sentiments indicate anything, it's that there could be some serious ramifications due to Amanda's death. That could yield some interesting stories, which is a bittersweet prospect.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amanda was the GBI Deputy Director, so not only will her death impact the main characters but also possibly the GBI as a whole. I can imagine there being a challenge when it comes to filling Wagner's job. And, at the same time, Will and Faith will have to learn to move forward at work. So, while I'm sad that Amanda is gone, I remain curious and excited about the storytelling possibilities that now lie ahead. New episodes of Will Trent air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.