Jason Ritter Shared Thoughts On Matlock’s Delay And What’s Next, And Now I Have A Theory

Matlock’s second season has been completed on the 2026 TV schedule, but don’t expect Season 3 to premiere any time soon. It’s been confirmed that the Kathy Bates-led drama won’t return until 2027, but creator Jennie Snyder Urman has some big plans for the upcoming third season. Now, Jason Ritter has shared his thoughts on the delay and what’s next, and I have a theory about what’s to come.

What Jason Ritter Had To Say About Season 3 Of Matlock

Urman previously revealed that Season 3 will basically be a reset for the series, since the Wellbrexa storyline, which kicked off the first season, finally came to a conclusion in the Season 2 finale. Since there is going to be a whole new mystery or conflict introduced, there is no telling what to expect. To that point, Ritter, who plays Julian, admitted to Us Weekly he hasn’t “heard very much” about the upcoming season, but teased what could be in store:

I think I’ve heard that there will be a time jump, but who knows how long exactly. I think we’ll be seeing a lot of character shakeups.

There have already been some character shakeups, and to know that even more will be on the way is troubling. Perhaps the biggest shakeup could go to Julian, who was arrested at the end of Season 2 after he helped bring his father and the rest of the corrupt partners at Jacobson Moore down. Since Ritter doesn’t know what’s going to happen to his character, he’s as anxious as anyone to see how things turn out:

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Certainly for my character, we ended the last season with me in a little bit of trouble. So we’ll see if I’m able to hold on to my law license or if I have to recreate myself.

It’s not surprising to know that Ritter still doesn’t know what’s going to happen in Season 3. The reason CBS is shifting Matlock to midseason 2027 is because Urman requested it so she and the writers have more time to really flesh out the new story. And it seems like they’re taking their time. However, Ritter has no doubt that the stories they’re working on are going to be great:

I know that the team of writers that we have are always so wonderful and they always come up with the best case scenario. Every time I think I know where something’s going, they surprise me in the best possible way so I just can’t wait to open the gift of season 3 — along with everybody else.

Also, not surprisingly, Ritter is going to have to wait a little bit longer to find out what happens in the third season. On that note, he revealed when production is set to start, and the process makes sense:

No, we don’t have scripts yet. I think we start shooting maybe in September so the writers are taking a good long time to really make sure that they have season 3 right.

A premiere date for Season 3 has not been given, but it will be sometime in early 2027, so a date probably won’t be released until later this fall. Additionally, the third season will be a shortened one, only 13 episodes, but since it’s premiering later than usual, it’s understandable. At least the writers have more time to make it as great as ever. Plus, it gives me more time to come up with theories.

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What I Think Could Happen Next Season On Matlock

It sounds like there will very likely be a time jump, but the timeline is still a bit uncertain. It can be assumed that some time will have passed since the events of the Season 2 finale. Urman previously shared that while the Wellbrexa story has closed, the trial will carry into Season 3. How much we’ll see is hard to tell.

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In terms of Julian, I’m assuming his sentence won’t be nearly as long as his father’s or the corrupted partners' because he helped and denied immunity. Luckily, Ritter doesn’t seem too worried that something bad will happen with Julian, but it’s likely that his dynamics with Matty and everyone will be a bit strained just because of how he was involved.

So, I'm theorizing that Season 3 of Matlock could pick up in the midst of all this being figured out legally. Honestly, while I can't wait to see a new conflict unfold, I also want to see the ripple effects of Seasons 1 and 2's primary issue as everyone tries to move forward.

At this point, though, it’s really anyone’s guess as to what will really happen in Season 3, because right now, it seems the only people who know are Urman and the writers. It’s going to be tough to wait until 2027, but it will be worth it. Fans can always watch the first two seasons of Matlock with a Paramount+ subscription in the meantime.