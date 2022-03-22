William Shatner Gives Thanks After Star Trek Actors And Fans Share Birthday Wishes For 91-Year-Old Actor

William Shatner celebrated another big birthday on March 22, as the actor synonymous with Star Trek turned 91 years old. Many fans and fellow Star Trek actors decided to honor the fictional Captain and recent real-life space traveler with some messages to congratulate him on another year well-lived. Shatner, of course, was gracious and shared a message of thanks on his special day.

In what shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, William Shatner is having fun on his birthday, but not on work. The actor shared on Twitter what he’s up to on his 91st birthday, as well as a joke with his followers before going about his day.

Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes. I cannot wait to see how you are going to outdo yourselves for my 191st birthday. 😝I am away for a few days relaxing and unwinding with my horses & celebrating. Thank you all again ❌⭕️❌⭕️‼️❤️ BillMarch 22, 2022 See more

A few Star Trek notables popped online to show some love to William Shatner on his birthday, as well as show some love to Captain Kirk of the Enterprise. Brent Spiner decided to post a message that seemingly made reference to his Blue Origin space flight (which Shatner detailed in a few words not long ago ):

Happy Birthday to the real Rocket Man, William Shatner!!!March 22, 2022 See more

Jonathan Frakes didn’t make any mention of space travel in his birthday wish to William Shatner, but did drop a reference to the original series and one of William Shatner’s dearest friends, Leonard Nimoy. Check out Frakes’ brief message below, which ends with the short-form version of the classic Spock phrase “Live long and prosper.”

Clearly a man who knows how to LLAP. Happy Birthday @WilliamShatner pic.twitter.com/FaxueXZAvTMarch 22, 2022 See more

William Shatner even got some love from a newcomer to the Star Trek franchise, and with good reason. Paul Wesley, who will be the next actor to portray James T. Kirk in Season 2 of the upcoming spinoff Strange New Worlds, couldn’t let the day pass without acknowledging Shatner’s birthday.

Wishing a happy birthday to the legendary and incomparable @WilliamShatner Thank you for being an inspiration to so many people.March 22, 2022 See more

Others outside of Star Trek chose to honor William Shatner’s birthday as well. The WWE, who inducted Shatner into the celebrity wing of its Hall of Fame , celebrated his birthday by posting a hilarious skit from when Shatner hosted Monday Night Raw.

Happy 91st birthday to @WWE Hall of Famer @WilliamShatner! pic.twitter.com/JksAMYuiKfMarch 22, 2022 See more

Even actors only tangentially related to Star Trek shouted out William Shatner on his 91st birthday. Jerry O’Connell, who is married to Strange New Worlds actress Rebecca Romijn ( check out the full cast of characters for Strange New Worlds here ), shared a special message for his “daddy." To be clear, Shatner is not his actual daddy.

Happy Birthday Daddy. We got here becausr of YOU *Update* This is not my daddy. This is William Shatner @WilliamShatner pic.twitter.com/7kMiHICtKIMarch 22, 2022 See more

I think that birthday wish from Jerry O’Connell might be my favorite of the bunch, but they’re all great messages. Certainly, ones that should make Shatner feel loved on this special day, and certainly no shortage of mentions to keep him occupied as he enjoys his time with his horses.