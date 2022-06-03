With This Is Us' Pearson Story Now Over, Mandy Moore Reveals Her Own Family Is Growing In Cute Pregnancy Post

The ending of one thing can spark the beginning of something beautiful. Mandy Moore just closed a big chapter in her life and career, with This Is Us coming to an end after six seasons with the death of her character Rebecca Pearson . But as Randall would say, it’s the dichotomy of it all, and the actress’ real-life family is about to embark on a new journey, as Moore just revealed that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their second son.

It was actually the couple’s 1-year-old son Gus who announced the upcoming addition to the Goldsmith family, as Mandy Moore shared an Instagram photo of him boasting his new — and oh-so-important — role as “Big Brother!” Check out the adorable post:

In the weeks leading up to This Is Us’ final episode, Mandy Moore released her seventh studio album, In Real Life, and is set to kick off a promotional tour in Atlanta on June 10. Life on the road may look a little bit different now, as the singer noted in her pregnancy announcement, but she sounds excited about tackling this next stage in her life and the evolution of her family.

Some of her This Is Us co-stars were among those who congratulated her on her post, with her TV daughter-in-law Alexandra Breckenridge (who played Kevin’s wife Sophie on the show) leaving multiple applause emojis. Chrissy Metz, meanwhile, couldn’t help but fawn over Gus’ big brother status:

That shirt is just perfect on Gus! ❤️🎉✨

Her announcement also got a “like” from Griffin Dunne, who played her brother-in-law Nicky on the emotional NBC drama. Dunne only acted with Mandy Moore when she played an older version of Rebecca, and he’s hilariously admitted that he forgets that the actress is not, in fact, a 70-year-old woman . That would make this pregnancy announcement newsworthy for wholly different reasons!

Rebecca Pearson may go down as one of the most beloved television matriarch’s, but Mandy Moore didn’t actually experience motherhood herself until later in the show’s run. She said welcoming Gus into her life made her rethink how she played Rebecca in This Is Us’s first seasons, and she wished she could go back and reshoot all of those scenes. (Cue the shot-for-shot remake series!)

It’s likely that fierce and loving mama bear spirit was there all along, though, as she didn’t hold back against a photographer who had harassed her family multiple times, telling him via social media to “kindly fuck off.” Don’t mess with this mom and her growing brood.

Mandy Moore gave birth to Gus early in 2021. He was the first child of her and Taylor Goldsmith, who have been married since 2018. It may have been Moore in front of the camera on This Is Us, but Goldsmith made a pretty meaningful contribution to the show in its final season. When Kate married Phillip in Season 6, Rebecca performed a song at the reception , and viewers likely immediately recognized the tune as This Is Us’ theme song. Moore revealed after the episode that the lyrics she sang were written by her husband.