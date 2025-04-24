‘I’m Old And Resistant To Change.’ John Goodman’s Comments About The Conners Ending Make Me Feel So Bittersweet As A Fan

By published

One of TV's legacy families has said goodbye once again.

Dan sitting on couch and smiling in The Conners series finale
(Image credit: ABC)

Spoilers below for the series finale of The Conners for anyone who hasn't yet watched on ABC or with a Hulu subscription, so be warned!

After seven seasons of The Conners, which directly followed up on ten seasons of Roseanne, the longest-living non-animated network TV family has officially turned off the porch lights and closed the front door for the final time. (At least for now?) But to those working on the show, as well as those of us watching from home all this time, the years have flown by, and longtime series patriarch John Goodman thinks it’ll take a while to get used to the sitcom’s absence.

The final two episodes of The Conners debuted on ABC on April 23, and hilariously tied a haphazard bow around the ongoing arc in which Dan and the fam attempted to take on Big Pharma over Roseanne overdosing on pain medication. In the end, the family’s emotional turmoil was deemed to be worth a $700 check, as opposed to the dreamed-up lottery winnings in the O.G. comedy, and everyone’s stories wrapped up more or less where they started, if on slightly more positive ground.

Becky smiling in red zippered hoodie on The Conners Season 7

(Image credit: ABC)

- The Conners' Lecy Goranson Talked Me Through Working With 'Top Dog' John Goodman On What I Thought Was Dan And Becky's Harshest Fight Yet
- The Conners' Lecy Goranson Gave Me Her Thoughts On Putting Roseanne's Death Back In Focus For The Final Season
- 10 Roseanne Characters Who Haven't Appeared On The Conners Yet That I'd Love To See Again

Speaking with People, John Goodman addressed having to hang up Dan Conner's metaphorical hat — obviously some kind of beer company's trucker cap — and how quickly this spinoff's seven-season run felt for him. In his words:

It's really hard. It's something I'm going to miss for a while. I'm old and resistant to change. . . . It was so exciting when we got this together and it seems like it was two weeks ago.

Wildly enough, it's not even the only beloved TV character Goodman is saying goodbye to this year, as he has two different shows ending in 2025. (He's also the Bible-thumping patriarch on HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, which is wrapping its sorded four-season run in the coming weeks.) But I dare say the familial vibes he feels on the ABC sitcom are completely different from what's experienced within Danny McBride's universe.

Goodman also addressed why he thinks The Conners continued to be go-to entertainment for viewers over the years, saying:

[Its] focus on just kind of a normal family that's really been up against it. And a lot of people in this country have been up against it for a long time.

Really, The Conners could show up on TV at relatively any point in modern history and would likely be relatable to a chunk of the population. Which is either a glowing compliment about the show's creative team, or a non-glowing comment about society, but there's no time to debate that.

Dan's Parting Words Were Such Sweet Anti-Sorrow

Speaking to the idea that Dan Conner is a relatable stand-in for many heads of family struggling out there, the character's. final assessment of their situation is a universal truth that just makes me sad that we won't be hearing any more of this middle-class wisdom going forward in the 2025 TV schedule.

Going through all this reminds me that no matter how much crap life throws at us, all we gotta do is look around. Because if we hang together, nothing can stop us.

It's hard to hang together when you're not on my TV anymore, Dan! I mean really.

All of The Conners characters drinking from beer bottles and mugs in series finale

(Image credit: ABC)

Dan's Reality-Breaking Goodbye Wasn't Originally Planned

Perhaps the most jarring moment in the final Conners episode came at the very end of the third act, though before the flashback moments that closed out the final credits. After Becky, Jackie, Darlene and others made their tear-filled exits, John Goodman's Dan stood, looked directly into the camera, and gave viewers a personal goodbye that not only broke the fourth wall, but the TV-loving part of my heart as well.

Almost surprisingly for such a powerful moment, it wasn't part of the original scripted ending. Executive producer Bruce Rasmussen told Variety that personal touch came directly from John Goodman himself. As he put it:

It jolted us when he did it. It’s like, oh man, that was good. It was one of those moments. We did other takes after that, and we had a conversation about, ‘Can we put the one that we all responded to on television?’ John made the choice, and we loved it.

It's unclear at this point if we'll ever see any of the Conner family members back on the small screen for new financial struggles in the future, but I can only hope that will be the case. Whether it's following Emma Kenney's Harris and her relationship foibles or catching up with Lecy Goranson's Becky raising Beverly Rose while keeping her sobriety intact, or [insert another idea], it's a family lineage that's ripe for laughter.

Nick Venable
Nick Venable
Assistant Managing Editor

Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper.  Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.

