Georgie & Mandy's Season 1 Finale Live Blog: I'm Reacting To Mandy's Ex And More In The Two-Episode Closer
I'm ready for just about anything.
It's been a season full of ups and downs for the characters in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and now we're finally at the Season 1 finale! Whether you're watching on CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription, if you're as excited as I am about where things might end up for the couple at the end of this and what's ahead in Season 2, this is the place to be!
Be sure to have that TV on for "Guilt Boots" and "Big Decisions," and keep it locked here as I react to everything from the first appearance of Mandy's ex-boyfriend and new boss, to more possible reasons this couple might split. I'm excited to see where the season ends, and I'm keeping those fingers crossed that there are some surprises on the way we aren't expecting.
We're less than thirty minutes out! I'm excited to see what's in store for this evening, especially if there's a chance we may see Georgie and Mandy take a break. I'm not sure that's going to happen, but with season finales, you can always expect some sort of shakeup to happen.