Wizards Of Waverly Place: 10 Things That Didn't Make Sense In The Original Show

So, some things in Wizards of Waverly Place make no sense, and today, we will talk about it.

I love Wizards of Waverly Place. Yes, I know it's a kid's show from The Disney Channel, but truth be told, this show means so much to me and was so popular at the time that it spawned a movie, a reunion special, and now, a new sequel series that is currently in the works. If we're truthful, I would have added this to my list of the best fantasy shows.

But, I feel like we also need to address that sometimes, there are things in this show that make no sense. And in honor of this new series that is coming out, we will talk about them.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

The Entire Family Wizard Competition

I never really understood the family wizard competition, for many reasons.

It may have happened because, at some point in the past, a whole evil wizard family rose and tried to take over the world or something, so that's why only one responsible person can have the magic after years of training. But we are never given that story – we aren't even given a natural explanation.

All we know is that the siblings train for years with their powers, are given all this opportunity, and then can have it taken away from them in seconds based on a competition. Why can't they all keep their powers? Why are they forced into everyday, non-wizard life? It doesn't make sense to me.

(Image credit: The Disney Channel)

How Wizards Have To Give Up Their Magic To Be With Mortals

I suppose the idea of half-bloods from the Harry Potter franchise doesn't exist in this world, because you can't get married to non-magical humans in this show without giving up your powers, and why?

I Rewatched Wizards Of Waverly Place As An Adult And I Think It's Funnier To Me Now Than When I Was A Kid (Image credit: Disney) I decided to rewatch Wizards of Waverly Place as an adult and I have to admit, it's even funnier now, somehow.

In my mind, the reasoning is that maybe wizard society doesn't trust humans enough to keep their mouths shut when keeping their wizard-ness a secret, but again, we aren't given that explanation. We know that Jerry gave up his powers to be with Theresa.

And sure, yeah, that's romantic and all, but does anyone else find that fishy? It's almost like they don't like mortal humans or think less of them, so much so that you must give up your natural-born powers to be with them. Hmm.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

And How They Have To Keep Their Magic To Be With Other Magical Creatures

I understand this to a small extent, because maybe being with a magical creature while you have magic can help you somehow, but we, again, do not get that explanation.

All we know is that it's the main reason why Alex ( Selena Gomez in one of her best roles ) tries to get back into the family wizard competition in Season 4 – because she realizes that she won't be able to be with Mason if she's not a wizard. Her boyfriend is a werewolf – you can connect the pieces.

But, it's not like being a wizard will automatically give her some protection against him or his family or any other werewolves. She can still get torn to shreds by them as a wizard. Doesn't make sense to me.

(Image credit: The Disney Channel)

Juliet Coming Back

I don't want to get into the strange complexities of Juliet's character as she came and went on the show so often that it's hard to keep track. I did love Juliet and Justin, and while I was happy she was brought back, her revival made no sense.

She was turned into an old crone for years because Mason scratched her, and then is turned young again, somehow, by the angel of darkness, Gorog. Then after she breaks free of that trance from the angel, she's just…okay? She's not turning old again? Is the curse just broken?

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Zeke – Or Is It Zack?

There's been some news about Dan Benson and what he thinks of the new spinoff, but we need to talk about the real news with him – how his character, Zeke, was once Zack, at least in the first season.

He and Justin had always been friends, but for some reason, his name was Zack in the first season before suddenly being changed to Zeke Beckerman – and it still confuses me that we never got an explanation. People say he's not the same character, but it's the same exact actor with no explanation and we never see Zack again so...what is the real answer?

(Image credit: Getty Image)

Also – Both Justin And Zeke Not Going To College In Season 4

A part of me can understand why Justin didn't go to college, at least for a bit, because he was focusing on getting back in the family wizard competition – but not even a part-time student. At all? And Zeke didn't go?

The personalities of these two revolved around their smarts for a long time, showing how skillful they were at school despite how dorky they were. Neither went to college after Season 3, which baffles me – it's a strange choice in story direction. That's for sure.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

So, Did Stevie, Like…Die?

Fun fact: Stevie was actually supposed to be an LGBTQ+ character on the show, and Selena Gomez was almost bisexual in Wizards of Waverly Place because of her, but Disney just wasn't ready for it at the time. Even so, her character is still iconic in many ways. But, we need to remember that, like, she just died?

Or broke into a million pieces. I don't know. We know that she became the enemy of the Russos when she tried to (rightfully so) change how the wizard competitions worked, but she is turned to stone. Then she is broken, literally on the ground of Russo's home. And we never see her again. Like, is she dead? Is she in the void? I need clarification.

(Image credit: The Disney Channel)

The Dog They Got That Just Sort Of Vanished

The dog in the Season 1 episode, "How To Curb Your Dragon," seemed an appropriate fit for the magical family, as it had powers of its own – but then it just vanished.

We need an explanation as to where the dog went. It disappeared into the void, never to be talked about again. This is strange because it seemed like the Russos loved the dog, but never spoke about it.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

That Exposing Magic Seems Like A Big Deal…When In Reality, Nothing Happens Most Of The Time

This is my biggest gripe with this show. The fact that exposing magic to the human world is somehow such a big deal, but whenever it's done, nothing happens – at least most of the time.

Harper (a mortal) finds out. Justin tells Zeke (a mortal) that he's a wizard. Humans often find out about wizards in this show, and nothing happens. But of course, the one time the Russos are placed under terrifying circumstances and tell everyone they are wizards because they think the world will end, it turns out it's just a test by the wizard community.

What? What kind of strange nonsense is that? By the end of the series, the world should have known about magic. There's no need for stuff like this.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Also, How Are Alex And Harper Able To Afford An Apartment In NYC Without Jobs?

This is just a random little thing, but in Season 4, Alex and Harper move out to an apartment in New York City. They are not in college. Indeed, they do not have the money. But their apartment is enormous. How the heck do they afford that place?

Look, I know the best apartments in NYC from the best shows set in NYC, and this one reminds me of those. How the heck are they living there? They don't even have jobs besides the sub shop – and even then, there's no way they could afford that. Get out.