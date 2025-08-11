A Harry Potter Fan Put Together A List Of Shows They Want More Than The New TV Series, And They Made Some Great Points

Much has been said since it was announced that HBO Max (then Max) would be producing a Harry Potter series. In theory, the move makes sense, since it's been almost 25 years since the first Potter movie was released, and an updated, fleshed out series version would be a way to reignite the magic for a new audience. However, reactions to the project have been somewhat lukewarm. Now, a fan is listing some other Wizarding World-set project that they wish HBO invested in instead, and there are good points made.

That Potterhead shared a compilation on Instagram, which showed different ideas that they believed would make a better series than the upcoming Harry Potter show. These ideas included a show about Lord Voldemort’s interesting past and an adaptation of The Cursed Child, which is currently a stage play. A Marauders series tracking the formative years of James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew was also mentioned. Check out the viral video:

Some may be surprised that a portion of fans isn't super jazzed about a new Harry Potter adaptation, I think it’s completely understandable. After there's already got an eight-movie franchise that covers the events of the core Potter books, and they're well done. Miraculously, the eight fantastic movies -- which were helmed by four different directors -- were produced in quick succession. They also include great performances and, while they are truncated compared to the books, they're mostly faithful.

All in all, it's really hard to catch lightning in a bottle, and doing so twice would be a momentous feat. So, in short, why recreating those stories when the Harry Potter movies are still near perfect?

It's understandable that Potter fans would want the producers to explore a new story set within the Wizarding World. Ever since the release of The Deathly Hallows novel in 2007, copious amounts of additional reading material has been released about the characters in this fictional universe.

J.K. Rowling wrote in-depth stories covering the backgrounds of characters like Minerva McGonagall and the Black sisters. I'd argue that all are compelling and, of course, they've yet to be explored via TV or film. Personally, I’m dying for a Marauders series and, as you can see from the Instagram video above, I'm not alone. There's even been fan fiction written on the subject, and many have shared their thoughts on who could play young James, Sirius, Remus and Peter. It's mind-boggling to me that such a project hasn't been greenlit.

Still, who knows? Maybe this upcoming Harry Potter series will ignite the fanbase and result in a new wave of popularity for it. If it is successful, which Warner Bros. is banking on considering the enormous production price tag, I can't help but wonder if it could pave the way for more Potter stories, including the Marauders.

Potter has an ardent fanbase already, and it’s a valuable property for WB, so I still have hope that producers have other ideas cooking. We’ll just have to wait and see if this new series acts as a motivator or a reason to hold back on investing more into this IP.

The new Harry Potter series is in production now, but it won’t be available to stream until 2027. In the meantime, fans can revisit the original Potter movies now with an HBO Max subscription. For information on series heading to streaming in the near future, make sure to consult our 2025 TV schedule.