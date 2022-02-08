Selena Gomez: What To Watch If you Like The Singer And Actress

Over the course of a decade, Selena Gomez has been building a very successful music career. She has numerous hit songs, award nominations, and sold millions of records and downloads. Selena Gomez has made a name for herself in the music industry, but she got her start in the film and television industry. She made her television debut in 2002 on Barney & Friends, but really became a household name, among Disney fans at least, when she played Alex on Wizards of Waverly Place. Now Selena Gomez movies and TV shows have evolved to highlight her vast talents and growth as an actress.

For this list, I chose Selena Gomez movies and TV shows that are some nostalgic picks for longtime fans, some of her best and most interesting work, and some TV shows and movies that you may have missed. Let’s explore some of the best Selena Gomez movies and TV shows that the internet has to offer.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building follows three crime podcast fans who try to uncover who killed someone in their building. They also document their quest by starting a crime podcast. The Only Murders in the Building cast includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

One of the best things about Only Murders in the Building is the chemistry between the three leads. Martin Short and Steve Martin have appeared in many movies together over the years, including a few of Steve Martin’s best movies , so there is a natural screen chemistry between them. Selena Gomez may not have worked with them before but she fits right into the group. Only Murders in the Building will be back for season 2, and we can’t wait to see the gang reunite and Mabel’s character growth.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Fundamentals Of Caring (Netflix)

The Fundamentals of Caring is a 2016 Netflix original movie that follows Ben (Paul Rudd) as he becomes the caretaker of Trevor (Craig Roberts), a boy with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Ben and Trevor go on a road trip that leads to them meeting Dot (Selena Gomez), who then joins them on their adventure.

The Fundamentals of Caring is a very sweet film that explores these three different individuals who are all suffering but find comfort and friendship with one another. It’s one of Selena Gomez’s most charming movies. It’s also a movie that dares its viewers to go out and explore the world to see what or who you find along the way.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena + Chef is an HBO Max original reality TV series that Selena Gomez hosts. Each episode, she invites a chef to teach her how to cook a certain dish. The show usually features world renowned chefs, Selena, and some of her friends and family.

This is a fun series because Selena isn’t completely inept in the kitchen, but she’s definitely not an expert cook. Selena + Chef is a great cooking show for people trying to learn to cook because Selena also not being an expert helps viewers feel comfortable as they learn right along with her. The recipes are also fairly easy to follow. As of February 2022, HBO Max has three seasons that have been released with Selena + Chef Season 4 one on the way.

(Image credit: Disney)

Wizards Of Waverly Place (Disney+)

Wizards of Waverly Place is a Disney Channel original series that aired from 2007 to 2012. It followed Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) and her family as they tried to keep the secret of their magical powers and adjust to typical youth problems. The Wizards of Waverly cast also included David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, and David DeLuise.

Wizards of Waverly Place helped launch Selena Gomez’s career. It’s a fun show for families and teens, and anyone who just wants to relive some of Selena’s early acting work.

(Image credit: A24)

Spring Breakers (Showtime)

Spring Breakers follows a group of college friends who decide to go to Florida for spring break. They immediately get sucked into the criminal world through their association with Alien (James Franco). The Spring Breakers cast also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine. Gomez plays Faith, the more innocent and religious one of this group of girls.

Spring Breakers was one of Gomez’s first more risque and less-Disney friendly films. It was one of her first major films after leaving Disney. If you’ve seen the movie, you know Gomez’s part is much more tame than the other cast members, and she’s almost the moral compass of the film. Spring Breakers offers a different look at Selena Gomez but doesn’t completely step away from her clean Disney persona.

(Image credit: Warner Premiere)

Another Cinderella Story (Amazon)

Selena Gomez joins the Cinderella franchise with Another Cinderella Story, a film about Mary, a girl who dreams of taking the dance world by storm. Since it’s a Cinderella movie, of course it has some of those elements from the original fairytale, such as a handsome prince type character played by Drew Seeley, a wicked step-family, and a big event that will get the main girl noticed.

Another Cinderella Story is a cute family friendly movie that’s great to watch if you want the classic Cinderella story with a modern twist. It’s a fun movie and another good one to turn on if you want a classic Selena Gomez movie.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

The Hotel Transylvania Movies (Amazon)

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has four main movies. They are Hotel Transylvania, Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. This animated film series follows Drac (Adam Sandler) and his family as they run a hotel where monsters can relax from the human world. The Hotel Transylvania main voice cast includes Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, and Fran Drescher. Many of these actors are also part of Hotel Transylvania Transformania voice-cast , but Kevin James and Adam Sandler are not in the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie.

The Hotel Transylvania films are fun for children and interesting enough to keep adults engaged as well. Selena’s Mavis is one of the most interesting characters in the franchise, especially to watch her growth towards adulthood. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is currently available to stream without any additional cost to Amazon Prime members. The other three films are available to rent or buy on video on demand platforms.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (Amazon)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising brings back Mac (Seth Rogen), Teddy (Zac Efron), and Kelly (Rose Byrne) as they’re now on the same team and must work together when a sorority house takes over the neighborhood. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising has many of the same antics that made the first one a success, but this time women are the ones getting crazy and throwing parties.

Selena Gomez has a small role in the film. She plays the leader of a sorority that the three female leads decide to go against by creating their own sorority that lets them party. It’s not a huge Selena Gomez centric film, but it’s a simple comedy if you just want to watch something that won’t make you think too much.

(Image credit: Disney)

Princess Protection Program (Disney+)

Princess Protection Program is a 2009 Disney Channel original movie that starred Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. Lovato plays a princess who must go into hiding and ends up living with an average American teen named Carter (Gomez). The two become friends and learn from each other.

Princess Protection Program is another good pick for Selena Gomez fans who want to go back to the Disney days where Selena and Demi ruled the network. The Princess Protection Program also includes other future stars, such as Jamie Chung and Nicholas Braun.

(Image credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Rudderless (Amazon)

William H. Macy made his directorial debut with Rudderless. It stars Billy Crudup as a man grieving his son, but then uses his son’s music to connect with him. Rudderless also stars Anton Yelchin, Miles Heizer, Felicity Huffman, and Laurence Fishburne.

Selena Gomez has a supporting role in this movie, and it’s one of her few dramatic movies. Rudderless covers very heavy topics, and it has a very strong cast of actors. It’s something to watch if you want a film that’s different from many of the other Selena Gomez movies and TV shows. Also watch Rudderless if you’re not afraid to watch a movie with difficult subject matters, like grief and guilt.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Dead Don’t Die (Amazon)

The Dead Don’t Die is a Jim Jarmusch movie about a small town that faces a zombie invasion. The zombies are drawn to things from their life before they became part of the undead community. Bill Murray and Adam Driver star in this zombie movie. The Dead Don’t Die has an all-star cast that includes Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Selena Gomez, and Austin Butler.

The Dead Don’t Die may not be one of the most realistic zombie movies , but it’s a unique take on the zombie tale that gives it a bit of edge and excitement. Selena Gomez is a supporting character, but her role is main enough that fans of the singer won’t be disappointed. It’s also the only horror movie featuring Selena Gomez on this list, so that automatically makes it worth a watch.

