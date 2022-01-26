Y’all, The Bachelor Made History By Taking Back A Rose, And Fans Were Here For It

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

The latest episode in the saga of Clayton Echard’s journey to find love may have been dominated by The Bachelor’s Season 26 supervillain Shanae Ankney, but there was a little housekeeping to do first, and Echard made Bachelor history in the process. After finding out that contestant Cassidy Timbrooks had a friend with benefits back home, Echard revoked the group date rose he’d previously given her and sent her home before the rose ceremony.

Back in Episode 2 we'd seen Clayton Echard asking Jesse Palmer if anyone had ever taken back a rose, and while it hadn’t been done before in the franchise, Palmer told the former football player there are no rules (clearly true, given that hoodie and blazer combo the show keeps letting him wear), and Echard could do what he wanted. To say Bachelor Nation wasn’t upset by her unexpected elimination would be an understatement, and Twitter users let their feelings be known.

Me: The return of The Bachelor or RAW before the Rumble? How am I supposed to decide?! The Bachelor preview: “Has anyone taken back a rose before?”Me: The Bachelor it is.Twitter: A spelling bee. WWE had a spelling bee.I made a good call. 👍🏽🌹January 25, 2022 See more

After ending Episode 2 on a cliffhanger, The Bachelor didn’t even air a new episode last week, so finally being able to see Cassidy Timbrooks’ elimination was pretty vindicating for Bachelor Nation fans.

Clayton taking Cassidy’s rose back. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/kY3uLugij6January 25, 2022 See more

For many it was the sheer audacity of Cassidy Timbrooks to think merely having a rose made her bulletproof. After an infuriating group date where the women organized a child’s birthday party, the executive recruiter was given a rose for her confidence and the initiative she took with Clayton Echard. She seemed to think that made her invincible, and she was later caught on camera telling Sierra Jackson about her side piece. Timbrooks knows the show lasts longer than three weeks, right?

Cassidy: what is he gonna do, take the rose back? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/blfozRaJMcJanuary 25, 2022 See more

Clayton Echard already had his mind made up when he started asking Cassidy Timbrooks about the other guy, but she sure did try to deny that there was anything shady going on. When Clayton pressed her on the issue, however, her story changed, and Bachelor in Paradise alum Connor Brennan was among those who weren't going to let her off the hook.

cassidy: ‘i have not spoken to a man i have interest in in a LONGGG time’ #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/VCPHQQfKLRJanuary 25, 2022 See more

Cassidy Timbrooks at first said she hadn’t spoken to a man she was interested in in a long time, but when Clayton Echard revealed how much he knew about the situation, Timbrooks flipped the script, instead telling him about the guy but trying to explain her situation. This fan pointed out that Timbrooks knew her cover was blown.

cassidy: “I’m not interested in anyone else why do you not believe me”clayton: “I heard you were facetiming someone up until you came here”cassidy:#bachelor #thebachelor #bachelorabc pic.twitter.com/FVVWAWA4yhJanuary 25, 2022 See more

However glad we were to see Cassidy Timbrooks go, we must acknowledge the irony of Clayton Echard sending home a woman for having another man at home. You know, the guy who’s dating 20-plus women?

when you’re dating 22 women and one of them has the nerve to date someone else too #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ygtnELArRQJanuary 25, 2022 See more

Some did say they wished the show had shown more of the moment, but overall it seems like one that will live on in Bachelor history.

so they didn’t even film him physically take the rose back huh #Bachelor #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/ZnzHml0uqQJanuary 25, 2022 See more

All in all, when it came to Cassidy Timbrooks, I don't think Bachelor Nation had as much of a problem with her friend with benefits as they did with the other behavior she showed around Clayton Echard and the women. Either way, The Bachelor Season 26 is one villain down, one to go. The Bachelor continues next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what premieres are coming up.