I Was Originally Shocked By 90 Day: Hunt For Love's Revealing Sex Scene, But The Latest Episode Changed My Mind

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Boy Who's Still Married." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

It's a good thing 90 Day Fiancé decided to extend an invite to Rob Warne for 90 Day: Hunt For Love, because all the drama this season is revolving around him. After indicating he was ready to find love again after his divorce from Sophie Sierra, he jumped into a situation very quickly, and after falling back into old habits, he found himself in a new situation with Jeniffer Tarazona.

Jeniffer finally stopped dragging ex Tim Malcolm through the mud with all sorts of slander, and has entered an engaging love triangle with Rob and Cole Anderson. This led to a pretty explicit sex scene that was beyond the racy bedroom scenes I'd previously called out the TLC series for.

90 Day: Hunt For Love's Sex Scene Felt Pretty Unnecessary, Until The Latest Episode

I was admittedly shocked at how graphic Rob and Jeniffer's sex scene was, as we saw them fully committing the act without being covered by blankets, and only seeing a pretty limited use of blur. If there was a clip I wouldn't be able to post it because of how NSFW it felt, but believe you me there was nothing left to mystery about what these two were doing in the hotel room.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Keep up with 90 Day: Hunt For Love with a Max subscription. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available, you can select which experience most fits your budget. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

At the time, I felt like it was a little much, and maybe 90 Day: Hunt For Love was trying to be some different type of spinoff. The latest episode, however, made it clear why this was relevant when Jeniffer talked to Cole the next day. He knew that she went back to the hotel with Rob, but when he asked her if anything had happened, she said they only kissed.

90 Day: Hunt For Love had to show beyond a shadow of a doubt that Rob and Jeniffer had sex, because it's clear this is going to be a major storyline going forward. That's especially true after the preview for next week's episode showed that Tiffany knew the truth because she shared a hotel room wall with them that night.

How Will Cole React When He Learns The Truth Of What Happened Between Rob And Jeniffer?

It seems like news of Rob and Jeniffer's romantic night will spread across the resort, which means it's only a matter of time until Cole learns the truth about what happened. I'm curious to how he'll react to that, and how it'll impact Jeniffer, who has returned to pursuing a relationship with Cole, and justified her actions in a confessional as needing to teach Cole a lesson not to shush her.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) 90 Day Fiancé's Tell-All Kicked Off With A Massive Shekinah And Sarper Update, But How Are Things Now?

I can't imagine that Cole is going to have any interest in Jeniffer when he learns she slept with another man because she was upset about being shushed during an argument where he was defending her to another person. I mean, even if she was justified in her reasoning, he asked her straight up if anything happened between her and Rob, and she lied to his face. Objectively speaking, it's the worst way to gain trust in any relationship.

All this being said, I'm back to thinking 90 Day: Hunt For Love is the best drama you can get based on what's currently available on the 2025 TV schedule. I can't wait to see how messy things get should the truth come out, and how Jeniffer and Rob will react once the rest of the resort officially knows just how close they got that night.

90 Day: Hunt For Love airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The series is quickly becoming my favorite spinoff out of all the 90 Day shows, so check it out if you still have yet to do so!