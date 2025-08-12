I Don’t Always Agree With Wells Adams On Bachelor In Paradise, But When I Do, He’s Calling Out The Cast For Their ‘Douchebag Code’
This episode was seriously crazy.
Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Bachelor in Paradise episode that aired August 11, so be sure to stream it with your Hulu subscription if you need to catch up.
The drama is getting wild on Bachelor in Paradise, whose revamped 10th season is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule. The introduction of a huge cash prize has couples spiraling and scheming, with much of the drama centered around Jeremy Simon going behind his partner Bailey Brown’s back. It all came to a head in Episode 7, and while bartender Wells Adams isn’t always my favorite, I couldn’t agree more with his comments about the cast’s “douchebag code.”
Look, I know Wells Adams is a beloved member of Bachelor Nation, and it’s probably an unpopular opinion, but I’m usually not here for the obvious disdain the bartender has for the young singles (or “drunk idiots,” as he calls them on the show). That said, he was SPOT-ON with his take on the Jeremy Simon situation, when Brian Autz was villainized for spilling the tea to Bailey Brown about her dude trying to get Susie Evans to come back. Adams said:
Since when is Wells Adams the voice of reason on Bachelor in Paradise? I don’t know, and I don’t care, because at least somebody was talking logic. I was so happy to hear him say this, because I also felt like I was going crazy. How did Brian Autz become the bad guy in this situation? The bartender continued:
Ugh, THANK YOU Wells. There was a lot of talk about bro code, but what about girl code? All of those women knew Jeremy Simon admitted to wishing he’d given his rose to Susie Evans instead of Bailey Brown, and he that he'd called Susie and asked her to come back. Why would they allow Bailey — their friend? — to be embarrassed like that on national television?
It was incredibly frustrating to watch, and I was so relieved to hear Wells Adams injecting a little common sense into the ridiculousness. Also, “douchebag code” is a rebrand I can get behind, and I can see why The Bachelorette alum was so proud of himself, writing on X:
Pretty pumped I got “douchebag code” on network TV 😎 #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/54IE6SVOGKAugust 12, 2025
Maybe I haven’t always been Wells Adams’ biggest fan, but he’s definitely winning me over with his take on this Bachelor in Paradise cast’s abhorrent behavior. Tune in to see more things get messy on the beach when Season 10 continues at 8 p.m. ET Monday, August 18, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.