I Don’t Always Agree With Wells Adams On Bachelor In Paradise, But When I Do, He’s Calling Out The Cast For Their ‘Douchebag Code’

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Bachelor in Paradise episode that aired August 11, so be sure to stream it with your Hulu subscription if you need to catch up.

The drama is getting wild on Bachelor in Paradise, whose revamped 10th season is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule. The introduction of a huge cash prize has couples spiraling and scheming, with much of the drama centered around Jeremy Simon going behind his partner Bailey Brown’s back. It all came to a head in Episode 7, and while bartender Wells Adams isn’t always my favorite, I couldn’t agree more with his comments about the cast’s “douchebag code.”

Look, I know Wells Adams is a beloved member of Bachelor Nation, and it’s probably an unpopular opinion, but I’m usually not here for the obvious disdain the bartender has for the young singles (or “drunk idiots,” as he calls them on the show). That said, he was SPOT-ON with his take on the Jeremy Simon situation, when Brian Autz was villainized for spilling the tea to Bailey Brown about her dude trying to get Susie Evans to come back. Adams said:

This whole Bailey-Brian-Jeremy-Susie saga is blowing my mind. I feel like I’m taking crazy pills here! Everyone’s mad at Brian for giving the heads-up to Bailey that Jeremy called another girl and was like, ‘Hey, I will leave Paradise with you today if you come back.’ And no one thinks this is a huge red flag? You’re telling me that everyone knew and no one wanted to tell my girl Bailey?

Since when is Wells Adams the voice of reason on Bachelor in Paradise? I don’t know, and I don’t care, because at least somebody was talking logic. I was so happy to hear him say this, because I also felt like I was going crazy. How did Brian Autz become the bad guy in this situation? The bartender continued:

And all the guys being like, ‘Well, it’s bro code. It’s bro code.’ I understand bro code, but it’s turning into, like, douchebag code. Everyone’s defending Jeremy, and Brian’s the bad guy? From where I’m sitting at the bar, Brian’s the only guy doing the right thing here. What’s happening?

Ugh, THANK YOU Wells. There was a lot of talk about bro code, but what about girl code? All of those women knew Jeremy Simon admitted to wishing he’d given his rose to Susie Evans instead of Bailey Brown, and he that he'd called Susie and asked her to come back. Why would they allow Bailey — their friend? — to be embarrassed like that on national television?

It was incredibly frustrating to watch, and I was so relieved to hear Wells Adams injecting a little common sense into the ridiculousness. Also, “douchebag code” is a rebrand I can get behind, and I can see why The Bachelorette alum was so proud of himself, writing on X:

Pretty pumped I got “douchebag code” on network TV 😎 #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/54IE6SVOGKAugust 12, 2025

Maybe I haven’t always been Wells Adams’ biggest fan, but he’s definitely winning me over with his take on this Bachelor in Paradise cast’s abhorrent behavior. Tune in to see more things get messy on the beach when Season 10 continues at 8 p.m. ET Monday, August 18, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.