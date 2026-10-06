The Voice's Kelly Clarkson And Riley Green Pulled Goofy Hijinks (Twice), But I Got Emotional Over One Chair Turn

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the fifth night of Blind Auditions on The Voice Season 30, which aired October 5. Episodes are available to stream the next day with a Peacock subscription.

Every time there’s a cast change on any TV series, you never know how that will shake things up. Sure, NBC’s long-running singing competition The Voice, currently airing Season 30 on the 2026 TV schedule, has done that a lot over the years. Still, you just never know what the chemistry will be, especially when the banter among the judges plays such a crucial role.

Yes, Queen Latifah and Riley Green may be the rookies this season, but that’s not stopping them from getting in on the shenanigans that often occur as the singing legends compete to fill up their teams. Not only are they holding their own against veteran coaches Adam Levine, who won Season 29 with Alexia Jayy, and Kelly Clarkson, but they are racking up memorable moments that will surely continue to be talked about.

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The Voice's Kelly Clarkson Put Together A Survival Kit For Riley Green, While He Pranked Adam Levine

Isn’t Kelly Clarkson the sweetest, most thoughtful coach, just trying to help out a Voice newbie? After missing out on some top-notch singers for his team while sitting in his customized Big Red Chair, Riley Green had a chat with the American Idol winner as she gifted him with a survival kit to help him get over losing.

Her little case included a "surrender white flag" to wave when the country singer knows he’s about to lose. Additionally, there were tissues for tears, a compact mirror to give himself a pep talk, and a jar of nuts to help him perk back up. Not one to miss out on an opportunity for a surprise, Clarkson made sure the jar also doubled as a prank when Green opened it. The entire exchange made me laugh and want to see more of the two together.

Unwilling to be outshined, the Marshals guest star had some fun of his own with veteran judge Adam Levine. After Kayleigh Mathews got a four-chair turn for singing the Vince Gill tune “When I Call Your Name,” the Maroon 5 frontman declared he would fight to get her to join his team. That prompted Riley Green to pull out the duck call and make Levine sit in a straw hut that’s apparently known as a “duck blind.” The shenanigans were so silly that the two guys canceled each other out of the fight, and Kayleigh surprised everyone by picking Queen Latifah to be her coach.

Honestly, I think the singer made a great choice in going with someone so well-rounded who also loves country music.

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I Got Emotional With One Contestant's Song That Got Kelly Clarkson's Attention

While there have been some great singers in Season 30, the best performance of Episode 5 of the Blind Auditions has to go to Nina Howland, who took on the Bonnie Raitt track “Love Me Like A Man.” With a swagger and strut that physically embodied the lyrics while her vocals soared, she got the audience going, the judges’ chairs turning, and me wanting to stand up and cheer from home. Kelly Clarkson not only turned first, but was so excited to jump in with her pitch that she ended up getting bleeped for cursing!

Nina showed up for her audition knowing that if she delivered with Clarkson's favorite Raitt tune she could get her idol's attention. It was a special, moving moment that made me emotional because, while most contestants are just hoping for at least one chair turn to get on the show, this singer came in with a plan that she executed perfectly. I moments like these, I'm reminded that sometimes the biggest dreams really can come true.

With only one episode of Blinds left for this season of The Voice, the Battles are just around the corner, and I do not envy the judges for having to pair the talent against each other so they can start eliminating. And while the winner won’t be announced until December, we already know that the competition series will be shaking things up with Season 31’s The Voice: Celebrity. I will definitely be turning in for it all, and I just hope the shenanigans and pranks never stop.