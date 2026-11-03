What Dakota Johnson (Allegedly) ‘Respects’ Most About Rumored Boyfriend MGK
The alleged couple have been making headlines.
Celebrity couples have always captured the public's attention, from the golden Hollywood days to modern pairs like Zendaya and Tom Holland or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Lately rumors have been swirling about Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly, with folks curious about what's happening behind the scenes. Recently an alleged insider made a claim about what the Fifty Shades actress "respects" most about the Grammy-nominated recording artist.
Chatter about MGK and Johnson has been happening for weeks, with the pair of stars spotted together a number of times. Alleged insiders claim they have a common sense of humor, and a new report by InTouchWeekly made some more claims about what's been happening with this burgeoning pair. An alleged insider was quoted saying:
Authenticity is very attractive, so if this report is to be believed it would make a great deal of sense. Especially considering Johnson is a Hollywood actor, a place where people can sometimes be fake in order to move their career forward. Machine Gun Kelly is known for his outrageous personality, and it seems like the Madame Web actress appreciates that he's the same person 24/7.
The same source also spoke more about how Dakota Johnson is approaching her budding relationship with MGK. They allege she's trying to keep things casual, with the report claiming:
This report comes in stark juxtaposition to MGK's dating history. Namely because he spent years making headlines thanks to his previous relationship with Megan Fox. The former pair were known for the wild ways they expressed affection for each other, including drinking each other's blood. Now they're strictly coparents, opening up Machine Gun Kelly to date Dakota Johnson.
The alleged insider made one final claim in the same report, specifically related to the reported relationship dynamic between this pair of celebs. They said:
Good for you, girlie. We'll just have to wait and see if the pair end up confirming their relationship, and if things end up progressing. If this insider is to be believed, that'll be up to Johnson.
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Professionally both Machine Gun Kelly and Dakota Johnson continue to thrive, with the actress recently celebrating the release of Verity as part of the 2026 movie release list. She's got more projects coming down the line, so we'll have to see if she ends up taking MGK on the red carpet with her.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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