90 Day Fiancé's Nigel Called Out Andi For 'Crossing A Line' In Their Open Relationship, And I Have A Headache

90 Day Fiancé's Nigel says that Andi Wallace crossed a line in their polyamorous agreement, and the tables have officially turned on The Other Way star. After episodes of Andi discussing her jealousy toward her Aussie beau's lovers, an upcoming episode will show that he doesn't think she's been innocent either. I won't lie, this whole ethical non-monogamy is beginning to give me a headache.

A new clip from the upcoming episode is here, thanks to Entertainment Tonight, and I'm learning (before streaming with an HBO Max subscription) that Andi had two lovers before coming to Australia. Nigel confronted her about continually texting one of them while they were together, which he felt was not part of their agreement. He said:

I actually think it's crossing a line. I don't have ongoing text message relationships with any of these other lovers, babe. So I'm not tied up emotionally or mentally with anybody else.

We'd previously seen that Andi was on Tinder, and because 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way didn't really address her end of the ethical non-monogamy, some assumed they were no longer together. It turns out she also had a couple of lovers, one of which she had slept with, the other not.

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All this to say, I'm having trouble understanding how Nigel is upset when he's spent all of their trip thus far taking a tour to meet every lover he's had in the past year. I can only imagine the anger she had in that moment, after telling the 90 Day Fiancé producers so many times about how mad she is about his behavior so far.

It's interesting to hear Nigel's argument that these women aren't important, because he has no emotional ties to them. I'm not so sure I believe that, especially in the wake of the news that he was recently partying with one of his "lovers," Azrael, from a couple of episodes back. It's also interesting that he can't recognize Andi's jealousy, while voicing that she's a hypocrite for not acknowledging his.

I won't claim to be an expert on polyamory, but I do wonder where the rest of this conversation leads. Is Nigel bringing this up because he hopes that Andi will lay off him for constantly bringing around other women he was romantically involved with, or will she open his eyes to see how harmful this is? Will they both decide that ethical non-monogamy is not something they should engage in while together?

(Image credit: TLC)

All I know is there's no question this couple from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is the most entertaining I've seen on the 2026 TV schedule. I can't say it's a glowing endorsement for polyamory, which the franchise has struggled to present after previously showing a failed attempt at a throuple dynamic. Could things turn around before the end of the season?

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We'll continue to wait and see as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm more invested than ever to see how this week goes and how Andi responds to Nigel turning the tables on her.