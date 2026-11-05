We Have Our First Look At Charlie Hunnam's Violent New Streaming Series

In a matter of months, Prime Video's book-to-screen adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' graphic novel Criminal will arrive. The streamer gave us our first glimpse of the miniseries, which stars Charlie Hunnam, and from the look at the new teaser, the Sons of Anarchy star really does seem right at home in this new series, which will be available to those with a Prime Video subscription beginning in January 2027.

Criminal stars Charlie Hunnam and Gus Halper who play two friends who grew up in a life of crime. While one's trying to get out, the other is trying to make a name for himself. The cast also includes Luke Evans, Adria Arjona, and Emilia Clarke. The preview makes it clear that violence, crime and family drama are all in play here, with maybe a bit of romance thrown in. The cast also includes Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, John Hawkes and Logan Browning.

As mentioned, this new show is based on a graphic novel series, which was written by Ed Brubaker, who's also one of the showrunners of this new series, alongside Jordan Harper.

Prime Video has the series broken up into two parts, each containing four episodes. Criminal: Part 1 "Coward" arrives on January 13th. Criminal: Part 2 "Lawless" hits the streamer on January 27th. So we just have a couple of months to wait for this one.