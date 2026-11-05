We Have Our First Look At Charlie Hunnam's Violent New Streaming Series
This one looks intense!
In a matter of months, Prime Video's book-to-screen adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' graphic novel Criminal will arrive. The streamer gave us our first glimpse of the miniseries, which stars Charlie Hunnam, and from the look at the new teaser, the Sons of Anarchy star really does seem right at home in this new series, which will be available to those with a Prime Video subscription beginning in January 2027.
Criminal stars Charlie Hunnam and Gus Halper who play two friends who grew up in a life of crime. While one's trying to get out, the other is trying to make a name for himself. The cast also includes Luke Evans, Adria Arjona, and Emilia Clarke. The preview makes it clear that violence, crime and family drama are all in play here, with maybe a bit of romance thrown in. The cast also includes Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, John Hawkes and Logan Browning.
As mentioned, this new show is based on a graphic novel series, which was written by Ed Brubaker, who's also one of the showrunners of this new series, alongside Jordan Harper.
Prime Video has the series broken up into two parts, each containing four episodes. Criminal: Part 1 "Coward" arrives on January 13th. Criminal: Part 2 "Lawless" hits the streamer on January 27th. So we just have a couple of months to wait for this one.
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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