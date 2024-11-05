'There’s A Little Bit Of Schizophrenia': Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Opens Up About Beth Dutton's Personality Bleeding Into Her Own Life

Taking on a TV character as strong-willed and totemic as Beth Dutton can’t be the easiest task for any performer, but Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly is a consummate professional when it comes to commanding viewers’ attention. Fans will soon get to enjoy what will possibly be the final stretch of Yellowstone episodes documenting the Dutton family’s struggles to hold onto their prestigious Montana ranch, but it doesn’t sound like the actress will be able to instantly shed the role.

Having portrayed the opinionated shit-stirrer since the Paramount Network’s debut in 2018, Reilly has become a legitimate inspiration for millions of fans who adore dressing up as her for Halloween . But while viewers can slip in and out of the character with ease, it’s not quite such a flippant move for the English talent, who is sometimes slow to leave character traits behind when projects are complete.

Speaking with The New York Times about the final episodes that have maintained a sense of secrecy over the months , Reilly addressed how playing Beth has had a largely positive influence her over the years, saying:

Beth has given me a backbone. There’s a strength in playing her all these years that I’ve definitely found a bit of.

I can only imagine how impossible it would be to portray a cocksure character like Beth without taking some inspirations from all the performances. Understandably, Kelly Reilly isn't known for being wildly confrontative and drunkenly loquatious, so no worries about that part of Beth's persona carrying over into real life. But she can acknowledge that being part of the Dutton family strengthened her backbone.

Having finished filming for Season 5 only a couple of weeks before the interview, Reilly apparently still showcased some Beth-esque behaviors, and the actress acknowledged that she often keeps characters with her for a while after projects have wrapped, even if that feeling isn’t quite so strong at this point in her career. As she put it:

There’s a little bit of schizophrenia going on, but it doesn’t last as long as it used to.

Considering Kelly Reilly didn't appear to spend any part of that conversation drunkenly sobbing, perhaps we can take that as a sign that her character didn't end the show mourning the potential death of hubby Rip Wheeler. A plot point that would no doubt cause riots, but remains a key possibility, especially without Kevin Costner's John Dutton in the story anymore.

One reason why it's likely troubling for the Haunting of Venice star to completely leave a role like Beth Dutton behind is because she puts so much time and effort into getting the character's big and dramatic scenes just right. She spends months getting into Beth's headspace preparing for all the hectic arguments, vindictive speeches and more, so that they come across as authentic as possible. As she put it:

I don’t want it to be chaotic. I don’t want it to be out of control.

So it's no wonder that Reilly couldn't just walk off the Yellowstone set and flip a switch to drain everything Beth-related out of her body. The real-life actress will possibly always be synonymous with the role, considering how hugely popular the series became over the years, even despite all the behind-the-scenes issues. But here's hoping the American accent and the backbone-building are the biggest ongoing influences, and not so much the "burning all the bridges with almost everyone around her" stuff.

For now, we're still waiting to see where things may lead for Beth Dutton, and whether or not she'll show up in any other upcoming Yellowstone shows such as the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring spinoff The Madison. Be sure to catch up on the final episodes when the finally arrive on Paramount Network starting on Sunday, November 10.