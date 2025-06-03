Yellowstone’s Beth And Jamie Fight Is An All-Timer, And The Stunt Coordinator Blew My Mind With BTS Details About Filming With Kelly Reilly And Wes Bentley
Holy moley, that's how you film a fight scene.
Out of all of Yellowstone's various recurring elements, none drew my delight with intensity in the way Jamie and Beth's tensest scenes would, and those will likely forever remain my biggest highlights from each season. Their brutal and bloody series finale showdown marked the end of a decades-long sibling rivalry, and while it sadly didn't last the entire episode or involve any chainsaws, it was perfect all the same.
To be expected, I nerded out appropriately when speaking to Yellowstone's stunt coordinator Jason Rodriguez about bringing that scene to life, as well as his many years on Taylor Sheridan-created projects, including prequels 1883 and 1923. An industry veteran out of Texas whose work will be seen in other upcoming Yellowstone-verse series, Rodriguez surprised me with some of the details he shared, so let's dive in.
Beth And Jamie's Brutal Brawl Took Less Than Two Days To Film
If I had to wager money on it, I'm not exactly sure how long I'd think filming Beth and Jamie's finale bout would have taken, but I know I would have overshot the actual timeline of things. When I asked the stunt head about bringing it together, he immediately blew my mind, saying:
The "stuff" going along with the blood would be the pepper spray and milk that Jamie pours all over his face. I can't say I've ever filmed a fight with milk drying in my hair, but Wes gets that badge of honor.
Yellowstone seemingly worked that scene and other choreographed fights more akin to stage plays, where a lot of the details were worked out in the rehearsal process. Rodriguez continued:
Just in case anyone thinks Wes Bentley might have balked at having Jamie go through getting his ass whooped up on before flat-out dying, Rodriguez shared:
Unfortunately for the black sheep of the Dutton family, he literally gave everything he had in that fight, and won't be around to pop up in Beth and Rip's upcoming spinoff, at least outside of possible flashbacks.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Wes Bentley And Kelly Reilly Filmed Nearly Everything That Fans Watched
I always get taken out of a movie or TV show when it's entirely too obvious that a featured actor has been replaced by a stunt actor. (I get why it has to happen sometimes, but knowing doesn't help.) That isn't ever really the case on Yellowstone, and definitely not in Beth and Jamie's fight, as it looks like Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley are both on screen the entire time.
It turns out that's mostly right, as Jason Rodriguez explained how Taylor Sheridan doesn't go the traditional route when filming certain stunt sequences. As he put it:
Safety is obviously key in any scene, but the actors are at the point where they can take it right to the edge before having to step aside. Rodriguez gave an example:
It's quite a smooth way to handle things, since it cuts out any opportunities for bizarrely wigged or too-tall stunt performers to to stand out in an immersion-breaking way.
As he explained:
The stunt coordinator also talked about Cole Hauser, whom Rodriguez has worked with with, arriving as Rip to save Beth from being strangled by her brother. That interaction provided another quick swap-and-go situation.
For all that I understand why filming it in more traditional ways makes sense, I can't exactly knock this method with a tire iron.
I can't wait to see everything else on the way from Jason Rodriguez in the world of Yellowstone, and since there isn't a Dutton relative out there who can avoid getting into a slam-bang of a fight, I'm sure he'll be quite busy indeed.
Yellowstone Seasons 1-5 can be streamed with a Peacock subscription, while a Paramount+ subscription is the ticket to the rest of Taylor Sheridan's scripted series..
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.