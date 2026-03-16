Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Left Hollywood For Montana, But Says The Locals Aren’t Happy

The story of Yellowstone’s Dutton family legacy continues to thrive on CBS with Marshals, which has which has already been renewed for Season 2 just two episodes into its run on the 2026 TV schedule. The role of Kayce Dutton was a life-changer for actor Luke Grimes, who was convinced to return to the role after thinking he was done, and it wasn’t long at all before he decided to shift his home life (with wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes) from Los Angeles to Montana’s Bitterroot Valley in 2020.

As such, the actor has been living in the state long enough to have witnessed the direct effect Yellowstone’s massive popularity had on the local community during its five-season stretch and beyond. While guesting on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the burgeoning country music star addressed that the influx of outsiders moving to the region wasn’t exactly welcomed with open arms by the locals. To the point where some creative messaging tactics were enforced. As Grimes put it:

It’s true [Yellowstone made a lot of people move]. They’re not happy about it. The valley that I live in, we had some people come visit us, our friends from California, drove out. We went on a hike. And we were in their car. They had Cali plates. We get off the hike and someone had written ‘go back’ in the dust on their car.

That is pretty hilarious. Though it involves someone’s vehicle being messed with by a stranger, at least no damage was done, and the message (seemingly) wasn’t overtly hateful. I can’t think of the last time I saw a truly welcoming message written in dirt on someone’s vehicle. Besides maybe "Wash Me," but that's a different kind of welcome.

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He’s not exactly willing to give up an exact location on where he and his family are currently holed up, lest there be any vindictive locals who might potentially want to pay him a visit. In his words:

Like people are super weird about it. So, I don’t tell anyone like exactly where I’m at, because they would get really mad at me.

Luke Grimes, who lived in Los Angeles for around 16 years before uprooting anew, laughed when saying moving to Montana made it confusing it is to know when to eat dinner, as the sun doesn’t set until 11 p.m. I wonder how much money gets spent on blackout curtains up there.

Despite any amount of antagonism or side-eyed judgement that exudes from any of the locals that he crosses paths with, Luke Grimes is not holding onto any regrets when it comes to moving from Hollywood to Big Sky Country. It also doesn't sound like he's dead set on pissing off any of those locals, either, and seems much more content with keeping to himself and letting the outside world go on without him constantly being involved. Here's how he put it:

We love it, man. It was the best thing that’s ever happened for me, just sort of like all the L.A. stuff we were talking about, it’s the opposite of that. I have no FOMO about anything anymore. I can just eat and think and sleep and read and watch films. It’s the best.

Grimes has previously talked about how living in Montana has been a boon for his non-acting endeavors, without the hustle and bustle of Hollywood being a constant distraction from digging into songwriting (especially for country music) and other creative ventures. Maybe if all of Montana's newer residents would keep to themselves the way Grimes does, the locals might not be so lit up about it all. Or maybe nothing would help.

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Fans can catch Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton tearing it up around Montana every Sunday night on CBS, with new episodes of Marshals airing at 8:00 p.m. ET, and streaming the next day via Paramount+ subscription.