Luke Grimes Finally Shared His Take On Marshals Potentially Crossing Over With Kelly Reilly’s Dutton Ranch
Will the Dutton siblings ever share the screen again?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
For five seasons, we watched Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly share the screen as they played Kayce and Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. Now, they both have their own spinoffs, with Grimes’ Marshals currently airing on CBS and Reilly’s Dutton Ranch preparing for its Paramount+ premiere on the 2026 TV schedule this spring. So, the obvious question now is: Will they ever cross over to each other's shows? Well, the Marshals star addressed that.
Considering Beth and Kayce are foundational parts of the Dutton family, it feels a bit weird that they’re now leading two completely different shows in two different places (albeit they will both be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription). So, questions about crossover feel natural. Thankfully, Luke Grimes was asked about this on Country Nights with Bev Rainey, and I’d say he has a very optimistic outlook on the potential to see the siblings on screen together someday:
Thank goodness we finally got Luke Grimes on the record saying this. As we’ve learned more about both Marshals and Dutton Ranch, I’ve been wondering about the possibility of a crossover.Article continues below
I mean, the lead characters of the shows are literally siblings; they were on the same series for five seasons (you can watch them with a Peacock subscription), so it’d be weird if they didn’t see each other. I know that Kayce is in Montana and Rip and Beth are going to be in Texas. However, I don’t think that should diminish the potential for them to see each other…especially since the final episodes of Yellowstone saw Luke Grimes’ character in Montana and Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s characters in Texas.
Plus, as Marshals has been airing, there have been multiple references to John and Jamie Dutton's deaths, and Rip’s name was even dropped early in the season. So, it’s not like this CBS series is trying to sever itself from Yellowstone. In fact, it’s maintaining its ties with these references and the four actors who returned to play the characters they originated in the flagship series. In short, it might be a law enforcement procedural, but its roots run deep with Yellowstone.
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
While Marshals airs live on CBS every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, you can stream it the next day on Paramount+. Dutton Ranch, meanwhile, will stream exclusively on the streamer starting May 15. So, make sure you have that subscription ready.
Meanwhile, Dutton Ranch’s trailer felt a lot more like the OG series tonally. However, it’s moving from Montana to Texas. So, like Marshals, while it has deep ties to Yellowstone, it’s also differentiating itself from its predecessor.
All in all, it does feel like there’s plenty of potential for these characters to bounce between shows. As Greg Yaitanes, a director who worked on both projects, said, it might make more sense for Kayce to go to Rip and Beth first. However, Grimes’ comments illustrate that both he and Reilly are ready and willing to share the screen whenever it makes sense.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thankfully, Marshals has already been renewed for Season 2, and Dutton Ranch is set to premiere on May 15. So, there’s plenty of time for all of this to happen, and what makes it better is that the actors who play these iconic characters seem more than willing to make it happen, too.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.