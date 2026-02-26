5 Quick Things Marshals Viewers Need To Know If They've Never Watched Yellowstone

We finally get to return to the world of Yellowstone when Marshals premieres on the 2026 TV schedule. However, while I’m sure a ton of long-time fans will tune in, this CBS spinoff led by Luke Grimes could bring in new viewers who have never seen the Duttons’ Montana ranch or met the characters, like Grimes’ Kayce, who made it iconic. So, with that in mind, here are five quick things you need to know about Yellowstone as we dive into Kayce’s next adventure.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

The Duttons Gave Their Ranch To Broken Rock, And Kayce Is Close With Rainwater

For over 100 years, the Duttons lived on the same ranch in Montana, and that’s well-documented through the prequel series, 1883 and 1923 (which you can stream alongside Marshals with a Paramount+ subscription). However, at the end of Yellowstone, Kayce and his sister Beth sell the ranch back to the Broken Rock people.

They sold it for $1.25 per acre, which is what the Duttons bought it for way back when. However, they didn’t sell it all. Kayce got to keep his home at East Camp, and that’s likely where he’ll still be living in Marshals.

Plus, with Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty returning to play their Yellowstone characters, Broken Rock Chairman Thomas Rainwater and his right-hand man, Mo, respectively, this deal could be important. And it's worth noting that Kayce has always had a good relationship with them and the reservation, which could easily impact his work as a Marshal.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Kayce Is Married To Monica, And They Have One Son

Throughout all of Yellowstone, Kayce was always very close to his wife, Monica, and their son, Tate. They also lost a baby during the show’s run. Now, as Marshals starts, Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate, is set to return. However, Kelsey Asbille is not, leaving a massive question about where Monica is in this new chapter of Kayce’s life.

(Image credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

John And Jamie Dutton Are Dead (Beth And Kayce Are John's Only Living Children)

When Yellowstone’s fifth season returned (you can stream it now with a Peacock subscription), it began with the death of John Dutton. Following Kevin Costner’s exit from the show, his character, who was the governor of Montana at the time, was killed.

Then, in Yellowstone’s series finale, after saying “I will avenge you” to her father at his grave, Beth drove to her brother Jamie’s house and brutally killed him. They had a long-standing feud on the series, and considering how much he’d wronged this family, it made sense that his sister did this.

Jamie is not the only Dutton sibling who is dead, though. John’s oldest son, Lee, died at the start of Yellowstone’s first season. So, that leaves Kayce and Beth as the only living children of Costner’s patriarch.

(Image credit: CBS)

Kayce Has A History With The Military

Before Kayce returned to his family ranch and eventually became a Marshal, he was a Navy SEAL. It’s clear in Yellowstone that his time in the military was traumatizing; however, it’s not explored much. His skills obtained through that experience are tough, and we’ll likely see them on display again in Marshals as he takes on this new job.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Train Station Is Where The Duttons Dump Their Dead Bodies

When it comes to vital Yellowstone vocabulary, the Train Station is an important term to know. That’s because it’s not an actual train station, it’s a canyon on the border of Wyoming and Montana where the Duttons literally dump their dead bodies. So, if a character wrongs the family, they get taken to this place, because they won’t be found there.

Now, while there’s plenty more Yellowstone lore, you do not need to know the full Dutton family tree to get into Marshals. However, having a very basic understanding of what happened to Kayce before he joined this new team will likely be helpful as you tune into this new CBS drama every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.