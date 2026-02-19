Marshals' Luke Grimes Is Bringing Yet Another Country Music Star (And Buddy) Into The Yellowstone-Verse

Taylor Sheridan has threaded a variety of shared themes, motifs and even cast members throughout the various dramas populating the Yellowstone universe, including the utilization of country music stars. (Landing Tim McGraw as key ancestor James Dutton, for the best example.) CBS’ Marshals won’t be an exception to that expectation, either, and I’m not just referring to star Luke Grimes having evolved his own singer-songwriter skills.

Grimes, who had the pleasure of hearing one of his songs on Yellowstone, will be joined by a famed “buddy” of his from the music world, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Riley Green. And unlike some past musicians’ appearances on Yellowstone, Green isn’t being lined up to necessarily showcase his day-job talents. I mean, I wouldn’t discount the potential for his character to sing at some point, but it doesn’t sound like he’s playing a recording musician.

Rather, Green will appear in multiple episodes as former Navy SEAL named Garrett who pops up at the controversy-tinged Montana ranch out of the blue in the hopes of garnering some assistance for a task that may or may not be completely above board. According to Variety , Garrett aims to convince his friends Kayce and Cal (played by Logan Marshall-Green) to help him get rid of some “demons of his past.”

Sounds dangerous, and there’s no real indication of whether these demons are intangible concepts like alcoholism or a lack of motivation, or if we’re talking about shady figures form his past who need to be eliminated. I’m less invested in the idea that these are actual hellspawn demons, but it would be interesting for Marshals to turn into a supernatural shitshow right there in Season 1.

I wouldn’t put it past Kayce to help a fellow SEAL vet with one immoral task or another, considering he’s reached out for quite a few favors of his own over the years. That said, I do wonder how much Marshals will play up Kayce as a badass hero on the range, and how much we’ll see him doing the same kind of rule-bending and law-dodging that most Dutton family members excel at. He still has to be a good role model for Tate, right? Especially if Monica is actually dead and he’s going the single parent route.

Green shared the following statement about his casting:

I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Marshals. Being on set with my buddy Luke Grimes made the experience even more memorable. This is my first go around in the acting space and I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to this world.

Hailing from Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was actually on TV before getting his music career going, as he was a contestant on CMT’s Redneck Island around 2012 ahead of releasing a number of EPs over the next five years. He hit it big in 2019 with the release of his first full album, Different ‘Round Here, and went on to win the ACM for New Male Artist of the Year. He’s released two albums since — Ain’t My Last Rodeo and Don’t Mind If I Do — and shared huge award wins with Ella Langley in 2025 for their smash single and video “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Just to namecheck a few of the musicans beyond Tim McGraw who've popped up in Taylor Sheridan shows, we have Faith Hill, Ryan Bingham, Lainey Wilson, Shane Smith & The Saints, Zach Bryan, Whiskey Myers and more. Kevin Costner and Landman star Billy Bob Thornton also have their own bands.

Will any of Luke Grimes' other Nashville compadres make the trip to Montana? Find out when Marshals premieres on CBS on Sunday, March 1, with episodes available to stream the next day via Paramount+ subscription.