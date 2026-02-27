Critics Have Seen Marshals. What Are They Saying About Luke Grimes’ Yellowstone Spinoff?

It’s been a little over a year since we bid farewell to Yellowstone, the flagship Paramount series that launched Taylor Sheridan into the cultural zeitgeist. About the same amount of time has passed in-universe as we catch up with Kayce Dutton on the upcoming sequel/spinoff Marshals. Critics watched the first three episodes of the neo-Western police procedural before they hit the 2026 TV schedule, so what are they saying about the next iteration of Dutton?

DIDN'T WATCH YELLOWSTONE? WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED! (Image credit: Paramount Network) Here are 5 quick things to know if you want to watch Marshals but never watched Yellowstone.

In addition to Luke Grimes reprising his role, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty and Brecken Merrill are making the move to CBS, but no Kelsey Asbille (we have our theories about Monica). Plenty of new characters will be introduced as well, much to the delight of critics like Michael John Petty of Collider. He rates it a 7 out of 10, saying Kayce is given a new beginning in Marshals, and while there are some growing pains, its strengths lie in not trying to copy Yellowstone. The critic writes:

While the premiere is admittedly a bit choppy, still trying to find its own unique voice beyond the shadow that is Taylor Sheridan's usual flavor of dialogue, the follow-up episodes (‘Zone of Death’ and ‘Road to Nowhere’) come into their own. It's here that Marshals secures its tone, its camaraderie, and its CBS-style direction. Unlike Yellowstone, many of the usual network television trimmings and trappings are on full display here, though it fits the atmosphere that this neo-Western procedural is attempting to create. ... Marshals isn't Yellowstone, and perhaps one of the best things about it is that it's not trying to be.

Ryan Britt of Men’s Journal says Luke Grimes is better than ever in a show that both rewards Yellowstone fans with familiar characters and references but doesn’t require anyone to have seen the parent show. Britt says:

Marshals may not be as twisty or unpredictable as 1923 or the recent season of Landman, but it has that same sparkle and magic of the other Sheridan westerns. It’s the sort of show that doesn’t ask much to get invested, and rewards you with the simple pleasure of feeling good after you’ve watched an episode. In a world of morally grey anti-heroes, Kayce Dutton is here to be the perennial good guy on horseback. And frankly, its good to have him back.

Andy Swift of TVLine gives it a B+, writing that Marshals fires on all cylinders, providing enough of a crime procedural to satisfy audience members who prefer a complete story per episode while still remaining prestigious enough for Yellowstone fans to enjoy. Swift continues:

How do you maintain the integrity of Taylor Sheridan's very specific world while also checking off all the boxes necessary for a network TV procedural? Judging by the [first] three episodes, … Marshals actually manages to serve both of its masters quite well. With its swelling score, sweeping cinematography, and gorgeous opening credits sequence (a dying art!), you'll often find yourself wondering, ‘Wait, am I really watching a network procedural right now?’

Not all of the critics are as pleased with the spinoff’s results, as Nick Schager of The Daily Beast calls the sequel “embarrassing.” Kayce Dutton’s spinoff is nothing more than a “standard-issue CBS procedural gussied up with some Dutton polish.” More from Schager’s review:

Marshals is as obvious as they come, with every line of dialogue either functioning as exposition or character-building chitchat, and its metronomic balance of blather and action makes it astoundingly generic. Its fights, chases, and shootouts are CBS-grade lackluster, and the particulars of its stories are of no consequence. It never matters what’s specifically going on, given that everything eventually leads to a rote rough-and-tumble skirmish that concludes with Kayce proving his mettle and, in the process, impressing his mates, who spend at least half their screen time talking about him.

Angie Han of THR agrees Marshals struggles to escape Yellowstone’s shadow, serving as more of a reverential sequel than standalone spinoff. If you’ve managed to avoid caring for the Duttons thus far, Han says, there’s no real reason to start now with this series. The critic writes:

A familiar rhythm emerges. A straightforward-looking job yields unexpected complications that force our heroes into a car chase or a shootout or, ideally, both. At least once an hour, Kayce kills a guy, but the show is very clear that he had no choice and that while he’s not going to lose sleep over it, he doesn’t particularly enjoy it either. (If some law enforcement dramas at least try to confront real-world issues like police brutality and corruption, Marshals takes pains to portray its characters as unequivocally above reproach; their only mistake ever seems to be not going hard enough on the people pissing them off.)

The critics seem to have arguments both for and against the Yellowstone spinoff, so feel free to tune into Marshals and see for yourself if the next chapter of Kayce Dutton's story is for you or not. The series premieres at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 1 on CBS and with a Paramount+ subscription (Premium subscribers can get the episode live, while those with an Essential plan will gain next-day access).