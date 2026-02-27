Critics Have Seen Marshals. What Are They Saying About Luke Grimes’ Yellowstone Spinoff?
Kayce Dutton's story continues as police procedural.
It’s been a little over a year since we bid farewell to Yellowstone, the flagship Paramount series that launched Taylor Sheridan into the cultural zeitgeist. About the same amount of time has passed in-universe as we catch up with Kayce Dutton on the upcoming sequel/spinoff Marshals. Critics watched the first three episodes of the neo-Western police procedural before they hit the 2026 TV schedule, so what are they saying about the next iteration of Dutton?
In addition to Luke Grimes reprising his role, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty and Brecken Merrill are making the move to CBS, but no Kelsey Asbille (we have our theories about Monica). Plenty of new characters will be introduced as well, much to the delight of critics like Michael John Petty of Collider. He rates it a 7 out of 10, saying Kayce is given a new beginning in Marshals, and while there are some growing pains, its strengths lie in not trying to copy Yellowstone. The critic writes:
Ryan Britt of Men’s Journal says Luke Grimes is better than ever in a show that both rewards Yellowstone fans with familiar characters and references but doesn’t require anyone to have seen the parent show. Britt says:
Andy Swift of TVLine gives it a B+, writing that Marshals fires on all cylinders, providing enough of a crime procedural to satisfy audience members who prefer a complete story per episode while still remaining prestigious enough for Yellowstone fans to enjoy. Swift continues:
Not all of the critics are as pleased with the spinoff’s results, as Nick Schager of The Daily Beast calls the sequel “embarrassing.” Kayce Dutton’s spinoff is nothing more than a “standard-issue CBS procedural gussied up with some Dutton polish.” More from Schager’s review:
Angie Han of THR agrees Marshals struggles to escape Yellowstone’s shadow, serving as more of a reverential sequel than standalone spinoff. If you’ve managed to avoid caring for the Duttons thus far, Han says, there’s no real reason to start now with this series. The critic writes:
The critics seem to have arguments both for and against the Yellowstone spinoff, so feel free to tune into Marshals and see for yourself if the next chapter of Kayce Dutton's story is for you or not. The series premieres at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 1 on CBS and with a Paramount+ subscription (Premium subscribers can get the episode live, while those with an Essential plan will gain next-day access).
