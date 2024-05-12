Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Paid Sweet Tribute To The Show That's Been There For 'Half' His Life Ahead Of The Series Finale

Spoilers for Young Sheldon’s final season can be found in this story! Hope you’re caught up.

Whether you’re watching with a Paramount+ subscription or via more traditional means, fans of Young Sheldon know there’s been a lot going on recently, as we’ve dealt with the loss of Cooper patriarch George and stuck it out for a two-parter this past week. The Big Bang spinoff was canceled by CBS earlier this year, meaning the final night of episodes will hit the schedule very soon, on May 16th. Which is why star Iain Armitage is likely taking the time to pay tribute to the series that made him a household name now.

The actor took to Instagram to discuss the ending of the series and shared a fact about his time playing Sheldon Cooper that really shook me up: he’s been doing it for “half” his life. He wrote:

Thank you Young Sheldon [CBS], this has been such a wonderful part of my life for half my life -- I'm going to miss this character, but I'm so grateful for everything. 2 more episodes.

Armitage was actually only born in July of 2008 and is 15 years old at the time of this writing (but will turn 16 in a couple of months.). Meanwhile, Young Sheldon’s been on the air since 2017, but was developed in 2016, when he was eight. Half of his entire existence has literally been spent working on this sitcom. I don’t think anything illustrates this more than an accompanying Stories post he shared of himself and Jim Parsons at the start of the series and now.

Just look at the difference!

(Image credit: CBS, Iain Armitage)

While the finale airs this coming week on May 16th, the two more episodes bit of his social media comment refers to the double episodes that will be airing back-to-back, giving fans a one-hour finale. Those episode titles also give us some hints at what is coming following George’s death, as the first is “The Funeral” and the second will be titled “Memoir.”

Armitage has been really active promoting Young Sheldon in recent weeks. During a CBS Sunday Mornings appearance this weekend he also spoke fondly about his time on the series, noting that he spends a lot of his time really working to try to do a version of Cooper that would make Jim Parsons proud. He also told the TV series what’s kept him going in the role for an unbelievable seven seasons already.

The best feeling in the world is if I feel the writers laughing. Or if I feel that I’ve delivered a joke well or, like, had a good inflection on a line. There’s no better feeling in the world.