Zoey 101 Star Matthew Underwood Clarified His Own History With Sexual Abuse After His Initial Comments About Quiet On Set Were Widely Shared

The docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has sparked conversations in regard to the safety of child actors in the entertainment industry. A number of former Nickelodeon stars spoke within the four-part series (which is available to stream with a Max subscription ). They specifically shared their experiences working for the network amid the tenure of ex-Nick producer Dan Schneider . Among them were Zoey 101 star Matthew Underwood, who went viral after sharing a statement. Now, Underwood is further clarifying his history with sexual abuse after making those initial comments.

What Matthew Underwood Initially Said About Dan Schneider And Quiet On Set

The now-33-year-old actor played the role of Logan Reese during all four seasons of Zoey 101, which was created by Dan Schneider. Following the debut of Quiet on Set, the former child star took to his Instagram to share a candid message. In his address, he revealed that when he was 12, he was “groomed and molested” by his best friends’ stepfather. The star also said that at the age of 19, he was “sexually harassed and then assaulted” by his agent at that time. The star stated that “reported him to the agency and he has since been fired” but that the individual is “still active in the industry.” He further revealed that the experience “provoked my move away from LA and ending my pursuit of acting.”

Matthew Underwood, who reprised his role as Logan in the 2023 streaming movie Zoey 102, revealed that he opted to speak out after he received threatening emails and was called a “pedophile defender.” He also shared the following sentiments:

I imagine many of my friends in the business are being equally harassed if they aren’t joining in the chorus, so I’m sharing this with hope that some of you can recognize that just because a person doesn’t shout from the rooftops that pedophiles are bad or that people can suck — that does not mean they don’t have their own reasons for staying silent, good reasons, personal reasons. I have extreme empathy for anyone who has been taken advantage of by people they trusted. I hope they are all able to grow to love themselves and have great support from their family and friends in their journey of recovery.

Additionally, the Nick vet addressed Dan Schneider’s reaction to the docuseries . Schneider said during an interview that he felt “regretful” and “sorry” upon seeing the accounts shared by former child actors in the doc and noted that he “definitely owe[s] some people a pretty strong apology. The sentiments have been blasted by Zoey 101 ’s Alexa Nikolas as well as a number of commenters across the web. Matthew Underwood, when discussing Schneider’s comments, says that the producer “appears to recognize that he had been an asshole in the past.”

Additionally, he stated that he “never had a bad experience working on set of a Nickelodeon show and I never had a bad experience with Dan.” Some seemed to take issue with those sentiments, prompting the actor to speak out again.

How The Actor Clarified His Initial Thoughts On Dan Schneider And Sexual Abuse

The Golden Stars alum’s statement was shared to Reddit, where several users provided comments. Some seemed to disagree with the assertion that Dan Scheneider appeared remorseful while addressing the production in the video. The actor himself eventually took to the site via his official account (which is linked in his official Instagram account) to provide some further context. Believing that his sentiments were being misconstrued, he re-emphasized that he has empathy for those impacted by abuse. He also explained that he didn't speak about his own experiences earlier, as he "never want[s] to draw attention away from people who need and deserve it."

When addressing his belief that Dan Schneider can be “a creator or coworker everyone can enjoy working with,” he said the following:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I feel I might be able to sum up my intentions in that section with an example; I truly wish that even the men who violated me WANTED to be better humans, and if they truly did want that and they made an effort to try to be a better human, I want to live in a world that could positively reinforce that change by offering them opportunities to be that better human being. In that kind of world, hopefully many more people could find fulfillment in being better humans and we might have less perpetuated shitty behavior. Obviously I wouldn’t want them around children, but no matter what pain is brought upon me, I will always want the world to be a better place and want humans to have a chance to better themselves. I ‘like to believe’ humans have the capacity to change and be better, and I greatly respect people who have the willingness to take responsibility and try to be better. I wish to encourage that effort, in hopes that we can all live in a better world.

As mentioned Matthew Underwood is far from the first person to speak out in connection to Quiet on Set. During the actual documentary, Nickelodeon alums like Giovonnie Samuels and Jack DeSena shared their experiences. The Amanda Show ’s Raquel Lee also spoke out after the doc, which is receiving a fifth installment, aired. Drake & Josh star Drake Bell also revealed the abuse he experienced while working with dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was convicted in 2004 on two counts of lewd acts with a minor. Kenan Thompson weighed in as well, expressing support for those who shared their stories and asking that Nick “investigate more,” as the network should be safe space.

It remains to be seen how Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV will continue to reverberate across the industry. Whether Matthew Underwood will choose to provide any further comment is also unclear.