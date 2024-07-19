12 Disney Parks Announcements That May Be Coming Soon

Disney Parks around the world are never done. Whether it’s new rides at Disney World, old attractions being closed at Disneyland, or just updates to the existing entertainment, there is always something in development. Some of it we know about, and some of it we don’t, but there is always something on the horizon.

With a major Disney Experiences presentation planned for D23 in August, we expect to get a lot of news about what coming over the next couple of years at all the Disney Parks. But what new Disney World attractions can we actually expect to learn about, and what’s upcoming at Disneyland? Here are some of the most likely announcements, and the more possible rumors, of what’s to come.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Disney World recently completed a multi-year transformation of Epcot, but not everything that was originally planned ended up happening. Following the global pandemic, a major overhaul of Spaceship Earth, which would have transformed the story of the attraction from one focused on communication to one focused on storytelling, was scrapped. However, Spaceship Earth isn’t getting any younger, and an eventual update of the attraction, even if it isn’t the previously announced plan, seems likely eventually.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Test Track 3.0

Epcot’s Test Track closed just a week after the last piece of Epcot’s transformation was completed. We know the core ride structure will remain the same, but we’ll get an entirely new version of it. We don’t know what the new story will be or when we’ll get to ride it. It’s too early for an opening date, but we might get some details on what the new version will look like.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Tomorrowland At Disneyland (Or Disney World) Overhaul

Of all the lands at Disneyland, Tomorrowland is the one that has regularly had the most trouble. The problem is that tomorrow always gets here eventually, which means that Tomorrowland becomes dated faster than anyplace else. Many fans think that Tomorrowland, arguably at both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom, needs a massive update. It’s been rumored that Walt Disney Imagineering is actually working on something in that regard, but nothing has ever been confirmed.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

DisneylandForward Details

DisneylandForward is moving… forward. The massive expansion of Disneyland Resort was officially approved by the Anaheim City Council in early 2024, so we know that Disney is going to be spending $2 billion over the next decade to transform the resort. What we don’t know… is anything else. What lands will be built in the parks, what attractions those lands will include, and whether or not we might actually get a third gate, are still very much a mystery. It may still be too early for any real announcements on this, but it will almost certainly be discussed at D23.

(Image credit: Tokyo Disney Resort)

Tomorrowland At Tokyo Disneyland Details

The future of Tomorrowland at Disneyland and Disney World is still in question, but Tomorrowland at Tokyo Disneyland is going through an overhaul, including a massive transformation of Space Mountain. The work isn’t expected to be done until 2027, but with the work having already begun, a few details about just what is coming to the park would not be out of place.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Avengers Campus E-Ticket Moving Forward

When Avengers Campus was first announced for Disney California Adventure, fans were promised a major E-ticket attraction as part of Phase 2 for the land. Four years after the land opened, we’re still waiting. The ride has gone through major changes, and at D23 two years ago, we were shown concept art for a new Multiverse-themed attraction. But we’re still waiting to find out when work on this ride will start, never mind when it will be done.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Disneyland’s Avatar Experience Gets Defined

Pandora: The World of Avatar is an incredibly popular part of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and following the success of Avatar: The Way of Water, it’s not a shock that something Avatar-themed is set for Disneyland resort. Bob Iger announced an Avatar experience in early 2023, but we still don’t know what he meant by “experience.” Is it a land, a show or a ride? Which park will be in? When will it open? It's clearly being discussed as the "next big thing" for Disneyland, so we should hear something soon.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Worlf/MARIAH WILD)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Tropical Americas Attraction Announcements

Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been something of a wasteland for years, so when it was announced the land was being replaced, it surprised nobody, though it upset a few. In 2023, it was confirmed we would be getting a Tropical Americas land, but nothing beyond the name has been confirmed. What attractions we might get and what Disney characters or stories they will be based on have only been teased. It's time to find out what this land will really be.

(Image credit: Hong Kong Disneyland Resort)

World of Frozen opened at Hong Kong Disneyland in late 2023 but a second, nearly identical land was also being built at Walt Disney Studios Paris, soon to be known as Disney Adventure Park. The land is currently scheduled to open in early 2025, so it seems likely that we’ll get some more details about exactly when the land will open pretty soon.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

New Magic Kingdom Parade

Parades can be some of the most fun and creative pieces of themed entertainment in any park. When the Festival of Fantasy parade debuted at Magic Kingdom, it was incredibly fresh and new, but that was a full decade ago. The park has been without a nighttime parade for almost as long since the Main Street Electrical Parade closed there in 2016. It feels like it’s time for something new on the parade front at Magic Kingdom. I'll be shocked if we don't hear something on this.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World/Olga Thompson)

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure At Disneyland Opening

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened at Magic Kingdom in June and the version of the ride being built at Disneyland has been booked for a late 2024 opening. We are officially in the back half of the year, which means we’re getting close to Tiana in California, regardless of when the ride actually opens. A more specific date seems like a logical announcement at D23, especially since the event is taking place down the street from Disneyland.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Beyond Thunder Mountain Gets A Name

At D23 in 2022, Disney World fans were teased with something Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro called “Beyond Big Thunder.” It was a new land that was set to be added to Magic Kingdom, but fans were only shown blue sky concepts of what the land might be. Maybe it will be a land dedicated to Encanto or Coco. Maybe it would be the oft-requested Disney Villains Land. Whatever it ends up being, it seems likely that two years later, we should at least be getting ready for an announcement of what the land’s actual theme will be.

We’re virtually guaranteed to get some of these announcements soon, but there are always surprises too. Alongside projects that are taking steps forward, we could learn about brand-new ideas that haven’t even been rumored for the very first time. The future of Disney Parks is quite exciting.