Disney Parks’ Upcoming Frozen-Themed Land Looks So Amazing I Can't Let It Go

Frozen is one of the biggest hits that Walt Disney Animation Studios has ever had so it was little shock when the company moved quickly to bring Anna and Elsa to the theme parks by introducing them as characters and converting the popular Maelstrom attraction at Epcot into Frozen Ever After. But now Frozen is set to take on new life with the first Frozen-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland. I for one am already planning for its opening as the new land looks incredible.

Today Disney Parks revealed a new look at the upcoming Frozen land, as well as a brand new upgraded Audio-Animatronic of Elsa that will live inside Hong Kong’s version of the Frozen Ever After Attraction. Both look absolutely amazing. I just can’t get over how incredible it all looks.

The New Elsa Animatronic Blows Away The Epcot Version

The new World of Frozen land at Hong Kong Disneyland will have two new attractions, although one of them will simply be an updated version of Frozen Ever After, the boat-based dark ride that already exists at Epcot. However, the Hong Kong Disneyland version will include at least one significant upgrade in the form of an impressive Elsa animatronic. Check her out in the video below.

There’s an Elsa animatronic at Epcot as well, but rather than having a sculpted face like this one, it uses a projected face inside the shell of the animatronic head. It works, but even when it was new it has to be said it looked a little…off. This, however, looks amazing. The Disney parks in Asia have been absolutely raising the bar when it comes to audio-animatronics, this new Elsa follows the Beauty and the Beast attraction at Tokyo Disneyland which has Belle and the Beast fluidly dancing together.

World Of Frozen Is Arendelle Brought To Life

Outside of the Frozen Ever After attraction, we have our first look at the still-under-construction World of Frozen as a whole. While the land is still covered in scaffolding, we can see the various elements of Frozen here including Arendelle, and the North Mountain, complete with Elsa’s ice palace sitting on top. Check it out.

The second attraction in the new land is Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a family-friendly roller coaster that is being called “first-of-its-kind” but is expected to be inspired by the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Coaster at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, one of the rides that regularly creates one of the longest lines at Walt Disney World. All we have of that right now is concept art, but that art makes it look super fun.

(Image credit: Hong Kong DIsneyland)

While still under construction, the land is set to open sometime in the second half of 2023. It was originally slated for a 2021 grand opening before construction was halted by the global pandemic. Hong Kong Disneyland has needed to close and reopen multiple times since then, which has continued to cause minor delays.