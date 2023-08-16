A Couple's Super Nintendo World Proposal Has Gone Viral On TikTok Thanks To Luigi's Brutal Reaction

Theme parks are special places for a lot of people. The magic that theme parks provide means a lot, and that leads many to make trips there for special occasions. There’s a decent chance if you’ve attended a fireworks show or other special event, you’ve seen a proposal or two, with some theme park proposals going viral for being particularly unique or funny. However, one theme park proposal is now making the rounds because Nintendo’s Luigi was having none of it.

A TikTok video is making the rounds online showing a couple getting engaged at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. The couple is flanked by Mario and Luigi as the man gets down on one knee to do the thing. It’s a sweet moment under any circumstances, but the main reason this one is going viral is that, while the Mario character is watching and is clearly invested, Luigi is looking decidedly angry about the whole thing.

I have to say that while I’m not sure I would consider proposing at Super Nintendo World (I did it during Fastasmic at Walt Disney World for the record), if you are two people for whom Nintendo is a big part of your lives, why not? I suppose for some people, MarioKart is romantic. Maybe they met while playing the game at a mutual friend's house. Super Nintendo World is a legitimately incredible new addition to Universal Studios Hollywood, so if the IP or the park are special to you, then a proposal there is going to be romantic.

With a bit closer examination, what looks to really be going on is that Luigi has literally no clue what’s happening right next to him. He's probably just waiting for these two to clear out so he can get a picture with the next group. While he at first is just looking stern and blinking, he eventually joins the crowd celebrating. I guess peripheral vision in those costumes is not great.

Of course, even if costumed Luigi here just didn’t happen to notice what was going on, it’s still perfect considering that Luigi has built something of a reputation as the angry one of the Maris Bros. The Luigi Death Stare is a meme in its own right, and while this version doesn’t quite give a death stare, he is looking decidedly like he is just out of Fs to give.

As far as theme park proposals gone sideways go, this isn’t nearly as bad as the time a Disneyland Paris Cast Member stopped a proposal from occurring. Under the circumstances, Luigi’s hilarious reaction likely wasn’t even noticed by the couple until they were looking back at the video later.